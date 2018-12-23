F&V Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 41.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc sold 121,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 172,105 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.08 million, down from 293,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $28.78. About 13.36 million shares traded or 125.63% up from the average. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has risen 0.09% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 27/04/2018 – Global Fiber Optical Coupler Market to 2022 – Dominated by Corning, Finisar, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, and Sumitomo Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – Corning Opens World’s Largest LCD Glass Substrate Facility in China; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SEGMENT GAAP NET SALES WERE $886 MLN VS $818 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/03/2018 – Corning Announces High-Fiber-Count Rapid Installation Ribbon Cable; 24/05/2018 – Last month, the U.S. banned ZTE from purchasing parts from U.S. companies, including Qualcomm, Corning, and Aphabet’s Google; 24/04/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.31; 13/03/2018 – Corning to Showcase Industry Leadership at 2018 Optical Networking and Communication Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ Corning Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLW); 10/04/2018 – Panduit Corp. vs Corning | FWD Entered | 04/09/2018

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 21.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 115,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 429,686 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $40.35M, down from 544,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $94.46. About 2.94M shares traded or 296.47% up from the average. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 7.53% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.44 million activity. 35,000 shares were sold by DOUGLAS RICHARD W, worth $3.26 million.

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $848.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp by 103,307 shares to 314,307 shares, valued at $4.69 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 59,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,600 shares, and has risen its stake in New Mountain Finance Corp (NYSE:NMFC).

Analysts await Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.39 earnings per share, down 0.71% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.4 per share. ATO’s profit will be $163.90 million for 16.99 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Atmos Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 239.02% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 17 investors sold ATO shares while 117 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 78.03 million shares or 1.64% less from 79.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Meeder Asset reported 0.06% stake. The Iowa-based Principal Finance Gru has invested 0.06% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.02 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 2 shares. Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 20,098 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Credit Suisse Ag owns 378,068 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Wesbanco Savings Bank holds 5,869 shares. Weiss Multi reported 0.19% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.02% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Schnieders Capital Management Limited accumulated 0.13% or 3,250 shares. Mariner Limited Com reported 0.01% stake. Hl Lc holds 0.01% or 7,907 shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Reaves W H & Communication holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 341,900 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Atmos Energy had 29 analyst reports since September 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, August 5. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, January 11. The stock has “Buy” rating by Seaport Global on Friday, November 18. Morgan Stanley downgraded Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) on Friday, March 18 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 16. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, January 25 by JP Morgan. The stock of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, August 23. As per Monday, October 31, the company rating was upgraded by Argus Research. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, September 22 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, September 21.

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Abbott, Graco Expected To Announce Double-Digit Increases In December – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Atmos Energy to launch $650M public share offering – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Atmos Energy (ATO) Announces Public Offering of $650 Million of Shares of Common Stock – StreetInsider.com” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Atmos Energy’s (ATO) Board Approves 8.3% Hike in Dividend – Zacks.com” published on November 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Atmos Energy Corporation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2018.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $3.60 million activity. Shares for $143,071 were sold by RIEMAN DEBORAH. Morse David L had sold 30,151 shares worth $969,665. 1,000 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) shares with value of $33,655 were sold by Pambianchi Christine M. Shares for $1.11 million were sold by McRae Lawrence D on Thursday, September 20. $609,626 worth of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) was sold by Musser Eric S.

Among 20 analysts covering Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Corning Incorporated had 55 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Sterne Agee CRT given on Tuesday, September 29. The stock of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Tuesday, October 24. Citigroup maintained the shares of GLW in report on Wednesday, October 24 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Thursday, December 17. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, January 24 by Bank of America. The company was initiated on Wednesday, December 21 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 14 by Susquehanna. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 17 by Guggenheim. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, October 25. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 3 by Citigroup.

Analysts await Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 16.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.49 per share. GLW’s profit will be $456.22M for 12.62 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Corning Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.7 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 34 investors sold GLW shares while 312 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 536.85 million shares or 3.23% less from 554.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Chesapeake Asset Management Lc reported 0.79% stake. Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Whittier Trust owns 8,829 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Spinnaker invested in 0.03% or 8,735 shares. Scotia Cap Incorporated accumulated 82,915 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Lord Abbett And Lc holds 0.31% or 3.13 million shares in its portfolio. Vantage Advisors Ltd Company has 8,410 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Girard reported 2,247 shares. Shufro Rose & Co Limited Liability Co invested in 5.17% or 1.58 million shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt reported 10,368 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Aqr Cap Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 49,628 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Co reported 123,830 shares. Lafayette Invs accumulated 184,054 shares. James Investment Research has invested 0.56% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).