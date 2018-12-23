Among 3 analysts covering Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ:AEIS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Advanced Energy Indus had 4 analyst reports since July 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of AEIS in report on Wednesday, August 1 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Wednesday, October 31. Raymond James upgraded Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) on Thursday, July 5 to “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 25 by Citigroup. See Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) latest ratings:

31/10/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $58 New Target: $50 Maintain

25/09/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $68 New Target: $58 Maintain

01/08/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $87 New Target: $78 Maintain

05/07/2018 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

Patriot Wealth Management Inc increased Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) stake by 2.23% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Patriot Wealth Management Inc acquired 2,313 shares as Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ)’s stock rose 5.87%. The Patriot Wealth Management Inc holds 105,875 shares with $14.63M value, up from 103,562 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson Com now has $343.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73 million shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS ACTIONS TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $0.6 TO $0.8 BLN IN ANNUAL PRE-TAX COST SAVINGS THAT WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY DELIVERED BY 2022; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD; 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.53% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Zwj Invest Counsel Incorporated accumulated 150,727 shares. Jmg Group Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mar Vista Investment Prtn Lc stated it has 508,317 shares or 2.07% of all its holdings. 82,665 were reported by Blue Chip Prtnrs. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0.36% or 17.81M shares. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas holds 192,710 shares. Clinton Grp reported 66,038 shares stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Ltd accumulated 590 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 236 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 0.92% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 11,200 shares. Moreover, Greylin Invest Mangement has 3.62% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Citigroup owns 1.31M shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Cwh Cap has 18,388 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Kidder Stephen W holds 4.72% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 93,567 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 6 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 22 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, October 11 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, October 17 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, October 17. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, July 12 to “Neutral”.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 8 sales for $79.44 million activity. Shares for $3.91M were sold by Sneed Michael E on Monday, August 27. Fasolo Peter sold $24.41M worth of stock or 166,695 shares. Shares for $100,050 were bought by MULCAHY ANNE M on Friday, December 14. 2,000 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares with value of $268,731 were bought by PRINCE CHARLES. Duato Joaquin also sold $5.77M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, November 7. $133,910 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by PEREZ WILLIAM D. 8,441 shares valued at $1.23 million were sold by Kapusta Ronald A on Thursday, November 8.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, sells, and supports power conversion and control products that transform power into various usable forms. The company has market cap of $1.54 billion. It offers process power systems, including direct current , pulsed DC, low frequency, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation. It has a 16.21 P/E ratio. The firm also provides power control modules and thermal instrumentation products for rapid thermal processing, chemical vapor deposition, crystal growing, and other semiconductor and solar applications, as well as in chemical processing, glass manufacturing, and other general industrial power applications; and high voltage products for various applications, including semiconductor wafer processing and metrology, scientific instrumentation, mass spectrometry, industrial printing, and analytical x-ray systems.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $497,754 activity. $497,754 worth of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) was sold by MCGIMPSEY THOMAS O.