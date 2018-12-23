Cape Fear Bank Corp (CAPE) investors sentiment increased to 2.4 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.90, from 1.5 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 12 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 5 reduced and sold their stock positions in Cape Fear Bank Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 57,023 shares, up from 53,330 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Cape Fear Bank Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 1 Increased: 6 New Position: 6.

Patten & Patten Inc increased Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) stake by 76.39% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Patten & Patten Inc acquired 28,159 shares as Duke Energy Corp. (DUK)’s stock rose 9.96%. The Patten & Patten Inc holds 65,023 shares with $5.20 million value, up from 36,864 last quarter. Duke Energy Corp. now has $62.50B valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $87.67. About 6.80M shares traded or 63.55% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 2.97% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 million solar rebate program approved for North Carolina residential, business and nonprofit customers; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS MOVING FORWARD WITH APPLICATION BEFORE OHIO POWER SITING BOARD TO CONSTRUCT ITS PROPOSED CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 11/03/2018 – Duke Energy Access Event Set By MUFG Securities for Mar. 12-13; 10/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 57% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy Names Harry Sideris Chief Distribution Officer; 01/05/2018 – Duke Energy named one of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 11/05/2018 – DUKE CUTS CATAWBA 2 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 16/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED PRESENTLY

Argent Trust Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet for 3,101 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Llc owns 1,590 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jnba Financial Advisors has 0.04% invested in the company for 675 shares. The Georgia-based Capital Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Hightower Advisors Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 15,387 shares.

The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $109.35. About 11,734 shares traded or 14.24% up from the average. Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet (CAPE) has risen 3.99% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.99% the S&P500.

Patten & Patten Inc decreased Boeing Corp. (NYSE:BA) stake by 2,700 shares to 2,149 valued at $799,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Pulte Homes Inc. (NYSE:PHM) stake by 27,729 shares and now owns 453,836 shares. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 46 investors sold DUK shares while 386 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 408.54 million shares or 94.96% less from 8.11 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

