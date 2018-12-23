Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 64.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 163,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 89,032 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.52M, down from 252,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 6.50 million shares traded or 87.50% up from the average. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 41.72% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 27, 2023; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI HAD AVG OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN MARCH; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 13/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy CEO’s 2017 total compensation more than doubles; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for March 2018; 03/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – WITH JUDAH’S APPOINTMENT, PATTERSON-UTI BOARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI: March Average of 169 Drilling Rigs Operating

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 6.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 6,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,659 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.29 million, down from 103,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $93.5. About 7.89M shares traded or 149.53% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.80% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.80% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 13/03/2018 – Donald Trump and Rex Tillerson: Timeline of Their Ups and Downs; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 26/04/2018 – UPS – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE PLANNED BETWEEN $6.5 BLN TO $7.0 BLN; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Completes Re-leasing of 650 California Street with Triple-Digit Rent Roll Ups; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas to West Region Pres; 13/04/2018 – Modular UPS Global Market Report 2018 Forecast to 2023 – High Costs of Modular UPS Will Restrain Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – Solar Soars on California, Alberta Ups Kinder Fight: Energy Wrap; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Aragon Region To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 21/03/2018 – UPS – PLANS TO INVEST MORE THAN $500 MLN TOWARDS FACILITY EXPANSIONS, TECHNOLOGICAL ENHANCEMENTS IN CANADA

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $-0.14 EPS, down 40.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.10 actual EPS reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% negative EPS growth.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 19,975 shares to 22,087 shares, valued at $4.30 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 44,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,422 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $828,076 activity. On Monday, August 20 Barber James J. sold $304,858 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 2,500 shares.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc, which manages about $2.87B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 109,316 shares to 5.09M shares, valued at $220.05 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 6,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.93 EPS, up 15.57% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.67 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66B for 12.11 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.04% EPS growth.

