Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 13.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.30M, down from 92,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $57.13. About 3.18M shares traded or 33.67% up from the average. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 39.54% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 08/03/2018 – Keysight Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with High Frequency Automotive Radar Test Solution; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C

Lvw Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 48.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc sold 8,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,236 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $815,000, down from 17,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $61.13. About 8.83M shares traded or 50.53% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 11.83% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/03/2018 – CFO Smith Disposes 271 Of Target Corp; 15/05/2018 – Target Cuts Next-Day Delivery Fee as Amazon Rivalry Heats Up; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Illinois; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Comparable Average Transaction Amount Fell 0.6%; 06/03/2018 – TARGET BEGINS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 22/03/2018 – SHIPT – CO, TARGET CORPORATION WILL BEGIN SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA, PA. BEGINNING APRIL 5, 2018; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 05/03/2018 Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – summary; 15/03/2018 – COO Mulligan Disposes 892 Of Target Corp; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP – TAX ACT RESULTED IN $36 MLN OF BENEFIT IN QTR DUE TO A LOWER STRUCTURAL TAX RATE IN JANUARY

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $1.51 EPS, up 10.22% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TGT’s profit will be $787.98 million for 10.12 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.53% EPS growth.

Lvw Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $356.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 12,116 shares to 73,077 shares, valued at $5.99M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 26,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 932,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Among 32 analysts covering Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT), 13 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Target Corporation had 110 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, August 18 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Susquehanna on Monday, March 5. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, August 23. As per Friday, February 16, the company rating was maintained by Susquehanna. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Bernstein given on Tuesday, February 7. The company was upgraded on Thursday, August 20 by Zacks. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Monday, June 19. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, August 18 by Telsey Advisory Group. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, November 21. As per Friday, August 21, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 63.64% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.44 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $135.10M for 19.84 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Keysight Technologies Inc had 49 analyst reports since August 17, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) rating on Thursday, August 31. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $49 target. The stock of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 22 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, September 19. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Thursday, October 18. The company was maintained on Thursday, December 7 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 20 by Jefferies. On Thursday, May 31 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, March 1. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, March 7. The rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird on Friday, June 16 to “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 24 investors sold KEYS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 155.32 million shares or 2.97% less from 160.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Salem Counselors has 0.01% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). The California-based Lpl Financial Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 70,300 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com reported 18,604 shares. Meeder Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Natl Pension Serv owns 243,998 shares. Westpac Bk Corp invested in 12,252 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Petrus Tru Lta has 0.06% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 3,805 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Df Dent & owns 34,978 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 47,476 shares. Campbell Invest Adviser Lc invested in 0.29% or 6,400 shares. Moreover, First Tru LP has 0.02% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 201,388 shares. Scout Invs has 599,873 shares.