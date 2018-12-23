Riverpoint Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 12.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpoint Capital Management Llc bought 4,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,010 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.79M, up from 39,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpoint Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $53.83. About 3.07 million shares traded or 161.60% up from the average. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 3.64% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.64% the S&P500.

Peak Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 3.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc sold 1,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 39,498 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.31 million, down from 40,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $214.26. About 2.82M shares traded or 135.25% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 8.55% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F

Among 24 analysts covering Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE), 18 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Cyrusone Inc had 72 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, January 25. JP Morgan maintained CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) on Thursday, March 24 with “Overweight” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) on Thursday, October 12 with “Hold” rating. The stock of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 27 by Jefferies. Wells Fargo initiated the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, June 1 report. The stock of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) earned “Hold” rating by Gabelli on Thursday, August 20. The rating was initiated by Suntrust Robinson with “Buy” on Tuesday, November 24. The stock of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 21 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Monday, August 14 with “Buy”.

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. Another trade for 1,514 shares valued at $90,840 was made by Jackson Robert M on Tuesday, July 3. Timmons Kevin L also sold $495,222 worth of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) on Thursday, August 23.

Riverpoint Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 25,741 shares to 227,288 shares, valued at $6.53M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 65,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,594 shares, and cut its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.64 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 23 investors sold CONE shares while 85 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 102.88 million shares or 12.79% more from 91.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Janney Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 64,512 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Australia-based Westpac Corporation has invested 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Moreover, Ascend Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 0.4% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 126,324 shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,773 shares. Sandler Cap Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 10,100 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.06% or 23,200 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Company has 91,726 shares. Aqr Management Limited Liability Company reported 41,091 shares. Bamco Incorporated Ny accumulated 271,922 shares. Hudock Grp Inc Limited Company reported 60 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Bank & Trust De holds 0.01% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) or 32,664 shares. Capital Fin Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 45,912 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Lc holds 31,501 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Victory Cap Mngmt reported 890 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 31 investors sold BDX shares while 399 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 217.26 million shares or 2.22% less from 222.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bourgeon Capital Llc has 22,062 shares for 2.97% of their portfolio. Jnba Fincl Advsr invested in 0.14% or 1,225 shares. Cannell Peter B Inc holds 8,175 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.22% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Sol Cap Mngmt Co, a Maryland-based fund reported 3,475 shares. Utd Fire Inc has 0.19% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). The Georgia-based Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). The Japan-based Nomura Asset Mgmt Communications Limited has invested 0.12% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Tuttle Tactical Mngmt invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Heritage Wealth Advsr invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 7,026 were accumulated by Moody Bankshares Division. First Manhattan Company owns 0.04% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 26,760 shares. Nomura Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Charter Trust owns 13,397 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Corp holds 662,140 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

Among 21 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson had 62 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 8 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, March 30. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, August 10. As per Friday, September 23, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, September 26. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 6. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, July 18. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, June 21. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 8 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, January 6 by Evercore.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $2.66 EPS, up 7.26% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.48 per share. BDX’s profit will be $716.74M for 20.14 P/E if the $2.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.93 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.22% negative EPS growth.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $18.75 million activity. RING TIMOTHY M sold 42,000 shares worth $9.96M. Another trade for 5,189 shares valued at $1.26M was made by Lim James C on Thursday, November 8. FORLENZA VINCENT A also sold $3.18 million worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Wednesday, November 14. Another trade for 5,887 shares valued at $1.49 million was sold by Borzi James W. On Monday, November 19 Polen Thomas E Jr sold $1.28 million worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 5,243 shares. $511,328 worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) was sold by Bodner Charles R.