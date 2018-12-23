COVESTRO AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY FED (OTCMKTS:CVVTF) had a decrease of 73.05% in short interest. CVVTF’s SI was 344,600 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 73.05% from 1.28M shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 689 days are for COVESTRO AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY FED (OTCMKTS:CVVTF)’s short sellers to cover CVVTF’s short positions. It closed at $58.52 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Peak Asset Management Llc decreased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 3.1% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Peak Asset Management Llc sold 1,263 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s stock declined 7.13%. The Peak Asset Management Llc holds 39,498 shares with $10.31 million value, down from 40,761 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $57.73B valuation. The stock decreased 1.48% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $214.26. About 2.82 million shares traded or 135.25% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 8.55% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018

Covestro Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and sells polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.64 billion. It operates through three divisions: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. It has a 4.29 P/E ratio. The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Among 6 analysts covering Becton (NYSE:BDX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Becton had 7 analyst reports since August 8, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $280 target in Thursday, October 4 report. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, November 13. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 8 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, November 8 with “Overweight”.

