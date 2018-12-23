Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Transmontaigne Partners LP (TLP) by 150.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 17,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.66% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 28,862 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.11M, up from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Transmontaigne Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $674.00 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.7. About 768,719 shares traded or 469.68% up from the average. Transmontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP) has risen 5.53% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.53% the S&P500. Some Historical TLP News: 17/04/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – DECLARED A DISTRIBUTION OF $0.785 PER UNIT FOR PERIOD FROM JANUARY 1, 2018 THROUGH MARCH 31, 2018; 16/05/2018 – TransMontaigne Group Dinner Set By MUFG Securities for May. 23; 15/03/2018 TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO $0.77, AN 8.5% INCREASE; 09/05/2018 – Transmontaigne Partners 1Q Consolidated EBITDA $32.9M; 09/05/2018 – Transmontaigne Partners 1Q Rev $56.4M; 22/03/2018 – TransMontaigne Partners L.P. Expects No Direct Financial Impact from Proposed FERC Pipeline Policy Revisions; 22/03/2018 – TransMontaigne Partners L.P. Expects No Direct Fincl Impact From Proposed FERC Pipeline Policy Revisions; 17/04/2018 – TransMontaigne Partners L.P. Announces $0.015 Increase in Quarterly Distribution; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Camden National, Myers Industries, Grand Canyon Education, MINDBODY, TransMontaigne Par; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019

Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) by 30.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc sold 90,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.84% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 200,892 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.67 million, down from 290,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lexington Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.13. About 8.77M shares traded or 469.46% up from the average. Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) has declined 15.04% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.04% the S&P500. Some Historical LXP News: 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Rev $102.6M; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST LXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty Sees 2018 EPS 54c-EPS 57c

Among 11 analysts covering Lexington Realty (NYSE:LXP), 2 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 18% are positive. Lexington Realty had 29 analyst reports since September 8, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 19. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, October 23 report. Wells Fargo downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, December 15 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, September 22 report. Jefferies maintained Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) on Monday, September 18 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, June 23. The company was downgraded on Monday, June 13 by Evercore. As per Tuesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. As per Tuesday, March 29, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. Jefferies upgraded Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) on Friday, October 12 to “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lexington Realty Trust: Still On Sale – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lexington Realty: Chasing Rather Than Anticipating – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lexington Realty Trust: What To Do Now? – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2018. More interesting news about Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “This 8.5%-Yielding REIT Could Get Bought Out – 30% Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on November 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lexington Realty Trust raised to outperform by Wells Fargo on industrial focus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2018.

Analysts await Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LXP’s profit will be $47.97 million for 10.16 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Lexington Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 19 investors sold LXP shares while 72 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 173.21 million shares or 1.09% less from 175.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Highlander Capital Management Limited Liability Corp, New Jersey-based fund reported 12,796 shares. 3.82M are owned by Invesco Limited. Stratos Wealth Partners stated it has 4,457 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natixis has invested 0% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). The Georgia-based Cornercap Inv Counsel has invested 0.11% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Sg Americas Securities Ltd holds 73,614 shares. First Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Advsr Limited Co holds 792 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0.01% invested in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) for 328,759 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc has 0% invested in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Principal Fin Group invested in 1.74 million shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) for 30,404 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Liability accumulated 78,599 shares. Systematic Financial Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 1.79M shares or 0.36% of its portfolio.

