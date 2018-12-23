Peak Asset Management Llc increased Transmontaigne Partners LP (TLP) stake by 150.97% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Peak Asset Management Llc acquired 17,362 shares as Transmontaigne Partners LP (TLP)’s stock rose 6.66%. The Peak Asset Management Llc holds 28,862 shares with $1.11 million value, up from 11,500 last quarter. Transmontaigne Partners LP now has $674.00 million valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.7. About 768,719 shares traded or 469.72% up from the average. Transmontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP) has risen 5.53% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.53% the S&P500. Some Historical TLP News: 23/05/2018 – TransMontaigne at Group Dinner Hosted By MUFG Securities Today; 17/04/2018 – TLP BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION TO 78.5C FROM 77C, EST. 78.5C; 23/04/2018 – DJ TransMontaigne Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TLP); 15/03/2018 – TransMontaigne Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 17/04/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS L.P. REPORTS $0.015 BOOST IN QTRLY DIST; 09/05/2018 – Transmontaigne Partners 1Q Consolidated EBITDA $32.9M; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – WILL EXPAND ITS BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS OPERATIONS; 22/03/2018 – TransMontaigne Partners L.P. Expects No Direct Financial Impact from Proposed FERC Pipeline Policy Revisions; 15/03/2018 – Transmontaigne Partners 4Q Rev $47.6M; 09/05/2018 – Transmontaigne Partners 1Q Rev $56.4M

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) had a decrease of 6.2% in short interest. COUP’s SI was 5.01M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 6.2% from 5.34 million shares previously. With 911,700 avg volume, 6 days are for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)’s short sellers to cover COUP’s short positions. The SI to Coupa Software Incorporated’s float is 10.12%. The stock decreased 8.96% or $5.37 during the last trading session, reaching $54.57. About 2.28 million shares traded or 112.95% up from the average. Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) has risen 96.56% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.56% the S&P500. Some Historical COUP News: 12/03/2018 – Coupa Software 4Q Rev $53.8M; 13/03/2018 – COUPA SOFTWARE INC COUP.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $32; 08/05/2018 – Coupa Announces Winners Of Inspire ’18 Business Spend Management Impact Awards; 07/03/2018 COUPA SOFTWARE INC COUP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $41; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys 2.3% Position in Coupa Software; 28/03/2018 – Arnold Schwarzenegger to Keynote Coupa Inspire 2018; 03/04/2018 – Coupa Teams Up with the San Francisco Giants as a Proud Sponsor; 29/03/2018 – Coupa Software Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 5; 12/03/2018 – COUPA SOFTWARE 4Q REV. $53.8M, EST. $48.6M; 12/03/2018 – COUPA SOFTWARE INC – SEES FY NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $0.23 LOSS AND $0.28 LOSS PER SHARE

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud spend management platform. The company has market cap of $3.24 billion. The companyÂ’s platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a companyÂ’s spend under management; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, analytics, contract management, supplier management, inventory management, and storefront that help companies further manage their spend.

Among 3 analysts covering TransMontaigne Partners (NYSE:TLP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. TransMontaigne Partners had 4 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, July 11 report. On Tuesday, August 14 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. As per Wednesday, November 28, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 10 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 8 investors sold TLP shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 9.70 million shares or 0.19% less from 9.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Transmontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP) for 2,070 shares. Brookfield Asset Mngmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Barclays Plc has 0% invested in Transmontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP). Glenmede Co Na holds 0% or 5,350 shares in its portfolio. Mondrian Inv holds 117,331 shares. First Republic Investment Inc reported 0% in Transmontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP). Green Square Ltd invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Transmontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP). Raymond James Financial Serv Advisors owns 30,580 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Regions Fin Corporation holds 0% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Transmontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP). Evercore Wealth Ltd Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Transmontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP) for 15,000 shares. 139,442 were reported by First Trust Limited Partnership. Citigroup reported 43,524 shares. 280 are owned by Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag. 200 are owned by Next Financial Grp.

