Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) to pay $0.13 on Jan 15, 2019; Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) Had 3 Bulls

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) is expected to pay $0.13 on Jan 15, 2019. (NYSE:PEB) shareholders before Dec 28, 2018 will receive the $0.13 dividend. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s current price of $27.55 translates into 0.48% yield. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend has Dec 31, 2018 as record date. Dec 14, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 4.67% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $27.55. About 4.73 million shares traded or 128.10% up from the average. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 10.56% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: Certain Automated Web Search Processes Discovered and Disseminated the Document; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – IMPLIED PRICE OF $31.75 PER SHARE BASED ON INCREASED FIXED EXCHANGE RATIO OF 0.8944 PEBBLEBROOK SHARE FOR EACH LASALLE SHARE; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – REVISED PROPOSAL ALSO PROVIDES LASALLE’S SHAREHOLDERS WITH OPTION TO ELECT TO GET CASH UP TO MAXIMUM OF 15%; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – CO’S REVISED PROPOSAL PROVIDES LASALLE’S SHAREHOLDERS WITH OPTION TO ELECT TO RECEIVE CASH UP TO MAXIMUM OF 20%; 16/04/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES LHO.N EXPLORING A SALE BY TALKING TO OTHER COMPANIES AND INVESTMENT FIRMS, HAS YET TO AGREE TERMS FOR PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST PEB.N TO PARTICIPATE IN SALE PROCESS; 30/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mast Therapeutics, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, Smart, Waddell & Reed Financial, Quali; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK REVISED OFFER HAS OPTION FOR CASH UP TO 15%; 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Provides Update on First Quarter 2018 Outlook; 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Sees 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $57M-$58.5M; 26/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST PEB.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Among 4 analysts covering Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Tyler Technologies had 5 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Friday, November 2. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $260 target in Monday, July 30 report. The stock of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) earned “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, July 30. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 25 report. The stock of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) earned “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Thursday, November 1. See Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $177.18. About 445,630 shares traded or 45.24% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 1.60% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 EPS $3.34-EPS $3.44; 20/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide ERP and Community Development Solutions to the City of Peoria, Illinois; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – TRANSACTION WILL NOT BE ACCRETIVE TO TYLER’S EARNINGS IN 2018; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 30/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Expands Odyssey Case Management Solution within the Northern Territory of Australia; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES – SIGNED EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH FAIRWAY RESOLUTION IN NEW ZEALAND FOR TYLER’S MODRIA ONLINE DISPUTE RESOLUTION SOFTWARE; 13/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Enterprise Resource Planning Solution to Metro Atlanta School District; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Enters Into New, Five-Year Employment Agreements With CEO, President, CFO; 27/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Signed Agreement With Pittsburgh Public Schools for Munis Enterprise Resource Planning Solution

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.88 billion. It operates through two divisions, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It has a 40.2 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.28, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 21 investors sold Tyler Technologies, Inc. shares while 85 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 33.39 million shares or 1.65% less from 33.95 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alps Advisors owns 950 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability holds 4,771 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Services Incorporated owns 0.04% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 291 shares. Janney Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Jefferies Group Ltd Company has 5,644 shares. 19,851 were reported by Mason Street Limited Company. Zacks Invest Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Northeast Mgmt holds 900 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 110,103 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Oppenheimer Asset Inc stated it has 30,793 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.04% or 85,769 shares. Incorporated holds 78,779 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Praesidium Inv Mgmt Limited Company owns 549,394 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0.01% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Tyler Technologies Enhances eFileTexas and re:SearchTX Portals to Protect Sensitive Case Information – Business Wire” on December 20, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tyler Technologies’ Socrata Connected Government Cloud Solution to Help Manage Bay Area Transportation Data – Business Wire” published on December 11, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Tyler Technologies Expands Presence in Northern Tier Pennsylvania Counties with New World Public Safety Solutions – Business Wire” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tyler Technologies to Provide Odyssey Case Manager Solution to Bell County, Texas – Business Wire” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tyler Technologies to Provide Consolidated Public Safety Solutions to Washington State’s BiPIN Consortium – Business Wire” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 16 insider sales for $39.97 million activity. Shares for $1.00 million were sold by Cline Brenda A. On Thursday, August 16 MILLER BRIAN K sold $936,032 worth of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) or 4,000 shares. WOMBLE DUSTIN R sold $1.40 million worth of stock. $53,154 worth of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) was sold by King Luther Jr. Pope Daniel M also sold $482,595 worth of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) shares. MOORE H LYNN JR also sold $4.73 million worth of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) shares. Shares for $5.57 million were sold by MARR JOHN S JR.

More notable recent Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pebblebrook Hotel updates outlook for acquisition, sale – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ADUS, LW, MXIM, FANG, PEB moving on S&P index changes – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Completes Acquisition of LaSalle Hotel Properties – Business Wire” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Barclays Downgrades Diamondrock Hospitality (DRH) to Equalweight – StreetInsider.com” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Lamb Weston Holdings (LW), Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) and Diamondback Energy (FANG) Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, through Pebblebrook Hotel, L.P., operates as a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.60 billion. The firm acquires and invests primarily in hotel properties located in the United States. It has a 17.81 P/E ratio. It holds interests in the Doubletree Bethesda Hotel and Executive Meeting Center located in Bethesda, Maryland; Sir Francis Drake Hotel located in San Francisco, California; and InterContinental Buckhead Hotel located in Atlanta, Georgia.

Among 2 analysts covering Pebblebrook Hotel (NYSE:PEB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Pebblebrook Hotel had 2 analyst reports since October 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $36 target in Monday, October 29 report. The company was upgraded on Monday, November 12 by Stifel Nicolaus.