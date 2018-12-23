Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA) is expected to pay $0.03 on Jan 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:PEGA) shareholders before Dec 28, 2018 will receive the $0.03 dividend. Pegasystems Inc’s current price of $44.13 translates into 0.07% yield. Pegasystems Inc’s dividend has Jan 1, 2019 as record date. Dec 18, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.56% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.13. About 844,896 shares traded or 108.09% up from the average. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 1.90% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $235.2 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Pegasystems Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Pega Receives Industry Awards for its Artificial Intelligence-Powered Customer Engagement Capabilities; 23/05/2018 – Pega Client Excellence Awards Recognize Organizations and Individuals Revolutionizing Customer Engagement through Digital Trans; 10/04/2018 – Pegasystems Introduces Pega GDPR Accelerator to Help Companies Fast Track Regulatory Readiness; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 21/05/2018 – Pegasystems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 21; 03/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 19/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook

Pegasystems, Inc. develops, markets, licenses, and software applications for marketing, sales, service, and activities in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.47 billion. It provides Pega Platform, a platform that enables clients to build enterprise applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers customer relationship management applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer experiences across inbound and outbound channels; Pega sales automation applications to automate and manage the sales process from prospecting to product fulfillment; Pega customer service applications to contact center desktop, case management for customer service, mobile field service, digital, self-service, and industry specific processes and data models; and activities applications to support exceptions and investigations, order fulfillment, claims processing, insurance underwriting, and product development, as well as risk, fraud, and compliance management.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 20 sales for $2.31 million activity. On Monday, December 3 the insider STILLWELL KENNETH sold $81,257. KOUNINIS EFSTATHIOS A also sold $27,230 worth of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) shares. JONES RICHARD H had sold 9,000 shares worth $576,000 on Wednesday, September 12. Trefler Leon also sold $200,184 worth of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) shares. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $316,450 was made by PYLE MICHAEL R on Tuesday, September 4. WEBER LARRY had sold 500 shares worth $26,725.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.51 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.69, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold Pegasystems Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 31.79 million shares or 5.02% more from 30.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 1,000 are owned by Girard Prtnrs. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 8,907 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 19,930 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Horizon Kinetics Limited Liability owns 6,169 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 9,536 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jefferies Grp Lc has invested 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 0.01% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 83,053 shares. Granahan Ma reported 3,770 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust owns 401 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 54,529 shares. Alliancebernstein L P owns 56,848 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has 379,709 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 19,007 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gam Hldg Ag invested in 75,903 shares.

