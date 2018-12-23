Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 1289% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 7,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,334 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.37 million, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $132. About 28.79M shares traded or 37.09% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 31/05/2018 – CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS- TRANSITION ITS ONLINE CHINESE DISTRIBUTION TO FLAGSHIP STORE IN LUXURY PAVILION OF ALIBABA GROUP’S TMALL PLATFORM, IN FALL 2018; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo raises $866 mln led by Alibaba; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma Challenges Mark Zuckerberg to `Fix’ Facebook; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba to bulk up shopping list of Japanese products; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ High-Profile `Warriors’; 17/04/2018 – KBS FASHION GROUP LTD – ONLINE STORES ARE EXPECTED TO BE LAUNCHED IN JUNE OF 2018; 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS IT WILL WORK WITH CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK TO HELP IT DEVELOP AREAS SUCH AS PRIVATE AND HYBRID CLOUD PLATFORMS, INTERNET FINANCE AND Al-DRIVEN APPLICATIONS; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Bets Better Payoff; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – UNIT ENTERED MARKETING COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIMAMA AND YOUKU TUDOU

Sol Capital Management Co increased its stake in General Electric Company (GE) by 29.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sol Capital Management Co bought 64,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 283,306 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.20M, up from 218,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sol Capital Management Co who had been investing in General Electric Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 185.65M shares traded or 35.26% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – CONTRACT TO INSTALL FLUE GAS DESULPHURIZATION (FGD) SYSTEM AT SUPER THERMAL POWER PROJECT (STPP) IN TELANGANA; 20/04/2018 – GE held back by crisis-era woes; 27/03/2018 – Industrials Down As GE Rally Offset By Growth Fears — Industrials Roundup; 03/05/2018 – MapAnything and ServiceMax from GE Digital Collaborate to Improve Field Service Response and Delivery Times; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 09/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY GETS FIRST CHILE WIND DEAL FOR 6 TURBINES; 20/04/2018 – GE reported first-quarter earnings that exceeded expectations; 05/03/2018 – The worst may soon be over for General Electric shareholders, says longtime analyst Nick Heymann; 22/03/2018 – REG-GE CAPITAL EUROPEAN FUNDING FRN Variable Rate Fix; 25/04/2018 – General Electric workers, shareholders protest at annual meeting

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.27 million activity. CULP H LAWRENCE JR had bought 191,000 shares worth $2.49M. $499,200 worth of stock was bought by DSOUZA FRANCISCO on Wednesday, November 14.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GE May Have Bottomed On Cyber Monday! Here’s Why – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: AMZN, GE, BAC, GOOGL – Investorplace.com” published on December 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Electric And Bankruptcy Talk – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Electric: It Ain’t Goin’ Be Easy – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “GE Board of Directors Authorizes Regular Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Among 30 analysts covering General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), 12 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. General Electric Company had 122 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy” on Monday, October 23. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of GE in report on Thursday, February 15 with “Hold” rating. CFRA maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Tuesday, June 26 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold” on Monday, June 12. The rating was upgraded by UBS on Wednesday, October 31 to “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, August 25. The firm earned “Focus List” rating on Wednesday, September 16 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Monday, February 26. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, January 25. The stock has “Sell” rating by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, May 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. M Kraus has invested 0.48% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Lc has 0.27% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 38,943 shares. State Teachers Retirement System has 13.52 million shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Northside Cap Management Limited Co accumulated 38,321 shares or 0.16% of the stock. 45,754 are held by Fayez Sarofim &. Neville Rodie & Shaw reported 0.31% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 13,500 were accumulated by Wealth Planning Limited Co. Southeast Asset Advsrs Inc invested in 11,722 shares. Pension Serv accumulated 7.74M shares. First Foundation Advisors stated it has 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.16% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Gould Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com Ca holds 0.05% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 12,176 shares. Sage reported 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Jones Financial Lllp holds 0% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 42,198 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.44% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07B and $540.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 117,266 shares to 98,728 shares, valued at $7.11M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brighthouse Finl Inc by 49,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,403 shares, and cut its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Among 41 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 39 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Alibaba had 202 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 31 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 26. Wedbush maintained the shares of BABA in report on Wednesday, October 28 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 18 by Needham. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of BABA in report on Monday, May 7 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Wednesday, August 12. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16000 target in Thursday, July 13 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, December 8 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Strong Sell” rating given on Tuesday, September 1 by Zacks. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, August 14 with “Buy”.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) G20 Summit may ease trade tensions between the US and China – Live Trading News” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba: The Smaller Pieces – Seeking Alpha” published on October 22, 2018, Fool.com published: “The 3 Best-Selling Smart Speakers of 2018 – The Motley Fool” on December 22, 2018. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Alibabaâ€™s Jack Ma â€” Asiaâ€™s richest man â€” is a communist, Chinese media reveals – MarketWatch” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) – Alibaba Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: November 01, 2018.