Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) stake by 65.35% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc acquired 24,900 shares as B&G Foods Inc. (BGS)’s stock declined 6.42%. The Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc holds 63,000 shares with $1.73M value, up from 38,100 last quarter. B&G Foods Inc. now has $1.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 1.17M shares traded or 59.26% up from the average. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 12.70% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 09/03/2018 – BANCA GENERALI BGN.Ml – BG SAXO SIM IS EXPECTED TO START OPERATING IN THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 16/05/2018 – Cream of Wheat maker to hike prices by end of May -CEO; 17/05/2018 – Cardamom Market 2018: Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are McCormick, B&G Foods, Dhler, E.H. Worle, and ADM – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – S&P REVISES B&G FOODS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 22/05/2018 – B&G FOODS RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 47.5C/SHR FROM 46.5C/SHR; 21/03/2018 – AXIS BANK CLARIFICATIONS ON BG TO CERTAIN TELECOM COS; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $2.05 TO $2.25; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO quits abruptly; firm to review portfolio, cuts forecast; 03/05/2018 – B&G Foods Backs 2018 Sales $1.72B-$1.755B; 03/05/2018 – B&G Foods 1Q EPS 31c

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased Boingo Wireless In (WIFI) stake by 1.64% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 17,400 shares as Boingo Wireless In (WIFI)’s stock declined 30.81%. The Pembroke Management Ltd holds 1.04M shares with $36.47 million value, down from 1.06M last quarter. Boingo Wireless In now has $812.81 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.24% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $19.12. About 515,058 shares traded. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has risen 0.92% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.36 TO $0.48; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O – REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 17c; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Rev $54M-$58M; 29/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Among 3 analysts covering B\u0026G Foods (NYSE:BGS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. B\u0026G Foods had 3 analyst reports since October 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 31 report.

More recent B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Light profit guidance from B&G Foods – Seeking Alpha” on October 30, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “B&G Foods: Conservative Shoppers Shop Elsewhere – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “B&G Foods – A Sale, For Once – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2018 was also an interesting one.

More notable recent Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Recent Analysis Shows MTS, Columbia Sportswear, First Data, Boingo Wireless, Lannett, and Caterpillar Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Boingo Wireless Appoints Michele Choka to its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Boingo Wireless Shares Fell 20% Last Month – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “TransLink & Shaw to make Wi-Fi free on entire transit system – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AIS Fibre teams up with Nokia to launch first in-home meshed Wi-Fi service to customers in Thailand – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $7.22 million activity. Callahan Dawn sold 29,953 shares worth $942,748. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $916,650 was sold by Hagan David. The insider Hovenier Peter sold 10,000 shares worth $334,449.

