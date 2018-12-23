Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 2.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 2,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,449 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.62M, up from 97,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $180.21. About 7.83M shares traded or 160.79% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has risen 11.57% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED LABEL INCLUDES NEW INDICATION BASED ON REPATHA CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES STUDY; 24/04/2018 – FOCUS-Express Scripts targets Amgen, Lilly migraine drugs in pricing shift; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-lnduced Osteoporosis; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $750 MLN; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug show promise; DEA moves to tighten opioid rules; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease; 05/04/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS GLOBAL RESOLUTION OF HUMIRA® (ADALIMUMAB) PATENT; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi offer new Praluent pricing to break reimbursement logjam

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 5.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 1,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 36,106 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.21 million, up from 34,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $185.81. About 3.32M shares traded or 83.59% up from the average. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 32.93% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Third Quarter Revenue Growth Tops 15 Percent; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU); 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 24 investors sold INTU shares while 257 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 215.92 million shares or 0.30% more from 215.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Whittier Trust Communication stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Lincoln National reported 1,306 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 1,314 shares. Natixis reported 0.09% stake. 560 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Secs. 57,742 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. 17,404 are held by 1832 Asset Mgmt L P. Scott Selber Inc owns 13,116 shares or 1.47% of their US portfolio. Asset Management accumulated 17,837 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.41% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 0.04% or 440,758 shares. Brown Advisory Limited accumulated 6,559 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag reported 513,539 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability holds 2,999 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.09% stake.

Among 26 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 14 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Intuit had 122 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the shares of INTU in report on Monday, November 26 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, March 12. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, November 20. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) earned “Buy” rating by Brean Capital on Thursday, April 14. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Tuesday, August 11 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Wednesday, August 24. On Friday, February 23 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $105 target in Thursday, September 10 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Sunday, July 30 report. The company was maintained on Sunday, September 24 by RBC Capital Markets.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 14 selling transactions for $191.84 million activity. $4.61 million worth of stock was sold by SMITH BRAD D on Wednesday, November 28. The insider STANSBURY HENRY TAYLOE sold 19,018 shares worth $4.16M. $16.89 million worth of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) was sold by Goodarzi Sasan K on Wednesday, November 21. 5,029 shares were sold by Johnson Gregory N, worth $1.01 million on Monday, November 26. FLOURNOY MARK J had sold 9,292 shares worth $2.03 million on Thursday, August 30. POWELL DENNIS D sold $979,360 worth of stock.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $20.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 1.01M shares to 4,200 shares, valued at $15,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.18M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.57M shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 67,925 shares to 499,660 shares, valued at $5.64 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 67,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,261 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 49 investors sold AMGN shares while 550 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 470.42 million shares or 2.68% less from 483.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rothschild Corp Il invested 1.69% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.04% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 1,942 shares. Guyasuta Advsrs stated it has 1,155 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Company reported 3.26M shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt has 2,330 shares. Private Trust Na reported 0.25% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Portland Limited Liability Corporation holds 14,654 shares. Savings Bank Of The West reported 11,097 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora reported 234 shares. First Manhattan owns 308,959 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Profund Advsrs Ltd holds 2.13% or 271,038 shares in its portfolio. Burns J W holds 0.98% or 20,130 shares in its portfolio. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id owns 3,011 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Adage Prtnrs Group has invested 0.21% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Augustine Asset Management reported 2.94% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $4.27 million activity. Jacks Tyler sold $3.91 million worth of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Thursday, December 6.