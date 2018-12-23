Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased Tjx Companies Inc (TJX) stake by 20.89% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 8,000 shares as Tjx Companies Inc (TJX)’s stock declined 16.60%. The Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 30,300 shares with $3.39 million value, down from 38,300 last quarter. Tjx Companies Inc now has $51.71B valuation. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 13.77M shares traded or 67.01% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 25.16% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW; 22/05/2018 – TJX 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.02; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX); 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q EPS $1.13; 22/05/2018 – TJX SEES 2Q EPS $1.02 TO $1.04, EST. $1.10

ARGONAUT GOLD INC ORDINARY SHARES CANAD (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) had a decrease of 55.69% in short interest. ARNGF’s SI was 39,700 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 55.69% from 89,600 shares previously. With 49,500 avg volume, 1 days are for ARGONAUT GOLD INC ORDINARY SHARES CANAD (OTCMKTS:ARNGF)’s short sellers to cover ARNGF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.0119 during the last trading session, reaching $1.03. About 192,465 shares traded or 579.99% up from the average. Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Argonaut Gold Inc., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver in North America. The company has market cap of $179.82 million. The companyÂ’s principal assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine situated in the State of Sonora, Mexico; the San Antonio gold project located in the State of Baja California Sur, Mexico; the San Agustin project situated in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the Magino gold project located in the province of Ontario, Canada. It has a 12.12 P/E ratio.

Among 13 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. TJX Companies has $130 highest and $50 lowest target. $85.15’s average target is 103.08% above currents $41.93 stock price. TJX Companies had 18 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, November 21 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, June 26 by Atlantic Securities. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, August 22. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $112 target in Monday, August 20 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 21 by Nomura. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, August 22 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 23 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, August 22 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 21 by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) on Tuesday, July 31 with “Buy” rating.