Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 369.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 59,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 75,411 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.43M, up from 16,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $109.42. About 13.26 million shares traded or 163.23% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES

Pure Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 32.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc bought 5,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.67 million, up from 17,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $111.82. About 2.78M shares traded or 44.37% up from the average. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has declined 0.21% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ONCOR’S SENIOR SECURED RATING TO A2 FROM A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.43; 22/05/2018 – SoCalGas Declares Preferred Dividends; 29/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CDS Tightens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.43, EST. $1.67; 07/05/2018 – ONCOR ELECTRIC DELIVERY – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $990 MLN VS $935 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra L. Reed To Retire; Jeffrey W. Martin Named Successor; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy: Householder Will Also Become President on May 1; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Debra L. Reed to Retire as President and CEO, Effective May 1; 16/04/2018 – FAISEL H. KHAN NAMED VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS FOR SEMPRA ENERGY

Among 11 analysts covering Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Sempra Energy had 37 analyst reports since September 15, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, September 21. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, February 28. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $105 target in Monday, June 4 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Monday, September 17. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Sunday, July 23. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, May 11 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, May 8, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Sunday, August 27. The stock of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, January 3. The company was downgraded on Thursday, June 8 by Barclays Capital.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $457.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (BKF) by 13,021 shares to 41,955 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,756 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 34 investors sold SRE shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 229.67 million shares or 3.57% more from 221.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wesbanco State Bank reported 2,755 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Alpha Cubed Ltd Liability holds 0.11% or 7,767 shares in its portfolio. 224,458 were accumulated by Chevy Chase Tru Holdings. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 176,200 shares. Carroll Associate holds 0% or 48 shares in its portfolio. Smith Chas P Assocs Pa Cpas holds 0.03% or 1,950 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 29,014 shares. Blair William & Il owns 19,405 shares. 1.91 million were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Tower Lc (Trc) reported 6,717 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Com owns 802,120 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co invested in 8,143 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corp reported 157,904 shares stake. Duff Phelps Investment Mgmt holds 1.71% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 992,470 shares. 200 were reported by Monetary Mgmt Gp.

Since November 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $5.76 million activity. MIHALIK TREVOR I had sold 4,744 shares worth $554,906. 27,300 Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) shares with value of $3.20M were sold by REED DEBRA L. Shares for $1.34 million were sold by HOUSEHOLDER JOSEPH A on Friday, November 30.

Among 24 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PepsiCo had 81 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 11 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, October 2. RBC Capital Markets maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Friday, March 24. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $115 target. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of PEP in report on Monday, January 8 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan initiated PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Tuesday, March 21. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $125 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 22 by Jefferies. Jefferies maintained the shares of PEP in report on Tuesday, August 15 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Positive” rating on Wednesday, April 12 by Susquehanna. As per Thursday, April 14, the company rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 12 by Susquehanna.

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $22.66 million activity. Yawman David sold 12,024 shares worth $1.29 million. Narasimhan Laxman sold 5,500 shares worth $587,364. Spanos Mike had sold 20,074 shares worth $2.26 million on Wednesday, October 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 682 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 502 raised stakes. 952.72 million shares or 0.70% less from 959.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va owns 25,777 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.19% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Granite Invest Limited Liability Company reported 89,956 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Burke & Herbert Retail Bank owns 14,930 shares for 1.42% of their portfolio. First has 66,024 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Moreover, Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd has 0.27% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 6,053 shares. 68,030 are held by Wendell David Assoc. Utd Asset Strategies reported 0.26% stake. Haverford Trust holds 1.17M shares. Trustco Fincl Bank Corporation N Y holds 2.65% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 21,841 shares. Regent Inv Mgmt Lc owns 10,971 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Lawson Kroeker Invest Mngmt Ne reported 0.55% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 315,717 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.51% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28B and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 7,250 shares to 51,220 shares, valued at $7.77 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,569 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,670 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT).