Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased W W Grainger (GWW) stake by 693.89% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc acquired 12,490 shares as W W Grainger (GWW)’s stock declined 18.99%. The Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc holds 14,290 shares with $5.11 million value, up from 1,800 last quarter. W W Grainger now has $15.33B valuation. The stock decreased 1.06% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $272.21. About 951,735 shares traded or 28.47% up from the average. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has risen 28.36% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%

Contravir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTRV) had a decrease of 17.36% in short interest. CTRV’s SI was 727,000 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 17.36% from 879,700 shares previously. With 284,800 avg volume, 3 days are for Contravir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTRV)’s short sellers to cover CTRV’s short positions. The SI to Contravir Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 5.31%. The stock increased 3.23% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.32. About 136,788 shares traded. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) has declined 86.85% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRV News: 31/05/2018 – ContraVir Pharmaceuticals’ Cyclophilin Inhibitor, CRV431, Reduces Liver Fibrosis in a Preclinical Model; 24/05/2018 – ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Announces Reverse Stk Split; 31/05/2018 – ContraVir Pharmaceuticals’ Cyclophilin Inhibitor, CRV431, Reduces Liver Fibrosis in a Preclinical Model; 19/04/2018 DJ ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRV); 24/05/2018 – ContraVir Pharmaceuticals: Reverse Stk Split to Bring Co Into Compliance With Nasdaq Cap Market; 30/05/2018 – ContraVir Pharmaceuticals’ Cyclophilin Inhibitor, CRV431, Reduces Development and Progression of Liver Tumors in Preclinical; 30/05/2018 – CONTRAVIR PHARMACEUTICALS – CRV431, REDUCES DEVELOPMENT, PROGRESSION OF LIVER TUMORS IN PRECLINICAL HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA STUDY; 30/05/2018 – ContraVir Pharmaceuticals’ Cyclophilin Inhibitor, CRV431, Reduces Development and Progression of Liver Tumors in Preclinical Hepatocellular Carcinoma Study; 30/05/2018 – CONTRAVIR PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NEW DATA PROVIDES EVIDENCE THAT CRV431 CAN ALSO REDUCE AMOUNT AND SIZE OF TUMORS IN HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA; 30/05/2018 – ContraVir Pharmaceuticals’ Cyclophilin Inhibitor, CRV431, Reduces Development and Progression of Liver Tumors in Preclinical Hepatocellular Carcinoma Study

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical firm focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus infections. The company has market cap of $5.30 million. The firm is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ContraVir Pharmaceuticals to Present CRV431 Preclinical Data at the Anti-Fibrotic Drug Development Summit – GlobeNewswire” on November 27, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Daily Biotech Pulse: Twist In Protagonist Tale, Catalyst’s Autoimmune Disorder Drug Approved – Benzinga” published on November 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Investors Should Vote ‘No’ On ContraVir’s Stock Incentive Proposal – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (CTRV) Presents At Virtual Investor Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “An Open Letter To ContraVir Pharmaceuticals’ Management – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 06, 2018.

Investors sentiment is 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 28 investors sold GWW shares while 228 reduced holdings. only 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 41.59 million shares or 3.78% less from 43.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ledyard Savings Bank has invested 0% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Asset Mgmt One, a Japan-based fund reported 93,212 shares. Tctc Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management reported 8,696 shares stake. Fund Management Sa reported 20,037 shares. Keybank Association Oh has 20,225 shares. Estabrook has invested 0% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Comerica Natl Bank has invested 0.03% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct accumulated 2,146 shares. Moreover, Lyons Wealth Management Limited Company has 1.66% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Fmr Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 1.79 million shares. Qs Ltd Liability Company holds 9,273 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) has 0.39% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Prio Wealth Lp reported 34,264 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Architects Inc holds 298 shares.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased Ishares 20 Yr Trsy Bd (TLT) stake by 13,914 shares to 88,831 valued at $10.42M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Tesla Motors (NASDAQ:TSLA) stake by 13,064 shares and now owns 1,959 shares. Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. W.W. Grainger had 8 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 16 by Gabelli. On Thursday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. Robert W. Baird downgraded the shares of GWW in report on Tuesday, July 3 to “Neutral” rating. As per Thursday, July 19, the company rating was upgraded by UBS. On Wednesday, October 17 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 30 report. Macquarie Research maintained W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) rating on Wednesday, August 22. Macquarie Research has “Neutral” rating and $358 target.