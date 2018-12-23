Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 49.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 5,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,887 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $431,000, down from 11,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $60.89. About 7.08M shares traded or 135.97% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 6.55% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.55% the S&P500.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 38.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 39,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 140,205 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.06 million, up from 100,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.24. About 52.32 million shares traded or 164.98% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 27/03/2018 – Citigroup’s Mann Says Fear New Twin Deficits (Video); 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 26/03/2018 – CITIGROUP C.N NAMES MARK SLAUGHTER AS VICE-CHAIRMAN FOR GLOBAL CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANKING BUSINESS – MEMO; 07/04/2018 – New York Post: Citigroup wants pot dispensary to stop using its logo; 21/05/2018 – EMEA Loans Drop 33% in 2018, Citi Leads; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit tops estimates on consumer banking strength; 25/04/2018 – EVO PAYMENTS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 30/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 14% in 2018, Citi Leads; 16/04/2018 – Citi raises oil price forecast due to concern about possible loss of Iran, Venezuela supply

Among 40 analysts covering Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), 24 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Citigroup Inc. had 132 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Friday, August 28. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, June 22. The company was maintained on Tuesday, December 12 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, November 18. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, August 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Monday, July 17. On Thursday, April 5 the stock rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Friday, January 29 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, November 28. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, October 11 report.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $34,605 activity.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) by 20,769 shares to 21,945 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 10,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.39M shares, and cut its stake in Usa Compression Partners Lp (NYSE:USAC).

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 52 investors sold C shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nippon Life Glob Americas holds 153,710 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. United Ser Automobile Association owns 0.17% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 967,519 shares. Moreover, Trust Department Mb Bank N A has 1.15% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 152,755 shares. Skylands Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 189,700 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Arizona State Retirement reported 0.46% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pinnacle Financial Partners accumulated 59,954 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1,645 shares. Moreover, Bollard Group Inc Limited Liability has 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1,126 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.84% or 2.66M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Bancorp Of Mount Dora Investment Svcs has 1.94% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 8.55M shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 775,220 shares. Graham Cap Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 48,593 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 125,769 shares or 0.98% of the stock.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $527.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (ISTB) by 6,600 shares to 15,100 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,610 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 15 selling transactions for $1.24 billion activity. The insider PELTZ NELSON sold 2.12 million shares worth $158.24M. Another trade for 2.22M shares valued at $147.23 million was made by Frank Joshua D. on Friday, November 16. The insider Todd Brian R sold 9,147 shares worth $675,232. $1.19M worth of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) shares were sold by Grade Joel T..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 24 investors sold SYY shares while 360 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 398.07 million shares or 2.25% less from 407.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mcf Limited Liability Corporation holds 568 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Earnest Limited Liability Company stated it has 208 shares. Curbstone Financial Mngmt Corporation owns 30,960 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Piedmont Advsrs holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 39,298 shares. Smithfield Tru has 0.09% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Cibc Markets invested in 15,739 shares or 0% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com holds 0.1% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 25,182 shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% or 4,652 shares. Minnesota-based Us Bankshares De has invested 0.07% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Next Fincl Inc has invested 0.08% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Barclays Public Ltd holds 0.03% or 536,079 shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Company Tn reported 467,913 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 80,894 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Ltd, South Dakota-based fund reported 14,731 shares. Appleton Prtn Ma owns 18,732 shares.

Among 22 analysts covering Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Sysco Corporation had 72 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) on Tuesday, July 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, August 26. The stock of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, August 6 by Pivotal Research. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Tuesday, November 6. On Tuesday, February 6 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Barclays Capital upgraded Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) rating on Thursday, November 10. Barclays Capital has “Equal Weight” rating and $53 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, September 28. The stock of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, February 6. Clevland Research upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, March 11 report. Pivotal Research maintained Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) rating on Friday, August 11. Pivotal Research has “Hold” rating and $5300 target.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.66 per share. SYY’s profit will be $389.84 million for 20.30 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.58% negative EPS growth.