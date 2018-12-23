Perkins Coie Trust Company decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 4.26% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Perkins Coie Trust Company sold 3,627 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock declined 1.64%. The Perkins Coie Trust Company holds 81,436 shares with $9.31M value, down from 85,063 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $754.16B valuation. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24 million shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Stratasys Announces Resignation of Ilan Levin as CEO and Director; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 31/03/2018 – Options — The Striking Price: Use Microsoft to Play Tech Swoon — Barron’s; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 23/05/2018 – CFSC wins Microsoft 2018 IMPACT Citizenship Award; 10/05/2018 – Limeade Announces Microsoft Integration to Help Employees Find Time to Improve Well-being; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft needs to nail the price, offer a full range of apps, include accessories and more; 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen; 21/05/2018 – Blue Medora Announces Multi-Cloud Monitoring for Microsoft Azure Log Analytics

Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BKNG) had an increase of 4.03% in short interest. BKNG’s SI was 1.02 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 4.03% from 978,600 shares previously. With 469,800 avg volume, 2 days are for Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BKNG)’s short sellers to cover BKNG’s short positions. The SI to Booking Holdings Inc’s float is 2.15%. The stock decreased 4.21% or $71.79 during the last trading session, reaching $1633.39. About 1.04 million shares traded or 143.90% up from the average. Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) has risen 6.19% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BKNG News: 07/03/2018 – Local Tennessee Property Named to Booking.com’s Ultimate ‘Book the U.S’ List; 08/05/2018 – Booking Holdings to Make First Quarter 2018 Earnings Press Release Available on Company’s Investor Relations Website on Wednesday, May 9; 04/04/2018 – Travelport and Priceline extend technology and content partnership; 09/05/2018 – BOOKING HOLDINGS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE $2.9 BILLION AS COMPARED TO GROSS PROFIT OF $2.3 BILLION, A 25% INCREASE FROM THE PRIOR YEAR; 08/03/2018 – Mirian Graddick-Weir and Nick Read Nominated for Election to Booking Holdings’ Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Booking Holdings 1Q Agency Rev $2.11 Billion; 08/03/2018 – BOOKING HOLDINGS NOMINATES GRADDICK-WEIR, NICK READ TO BOARD; 19/04/2018 – BOOKING HOLDINGS TO BUY FAREHARBOR; 07/03/2018 – Local Washington D.C Property Named to Booking.com’s Ultimate ‘Book the U.S’ List; 07/03/2018 – Local Delaware Property Named to Booking.com’s Ultimate ‘Book the U.S’ List

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2.37% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dearborn Prns Ltd Liability holds 1.46% or 181,727 shares in its portfolio. First State Bank Of Mount Dora Investment reported 2.67% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 1,752 shares. Montag And Caldwell Limited Liability Company holds 1.11M shares or 4.93% of its portfolio. Janney Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.51 million shares. Cincinnati Casualty Com owns 7.54% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 80,000 shares. Moreover, Clinton Grp Inc has 2.19% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 53,503 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt stated it has 182,128 shares. Canal Insurance holds 4.69% or 132,000 shares. Perkins Coie stated it has 81,436 shares or 4.32% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 566,922 shares for 1.91% of their portfolio. Cibc World Markets Corporation accumulated 3.22M shares. Manchester Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.38% or 23,119 shares in its portfolio. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel invested in 5.29% or 344,285 shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, July 20. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, October 25 with “Overweight” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 20 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 20 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 29 by Wedbush. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Thursday, October 25. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $114 target in Thursday, October 25 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, November 26 with “Buy”. On Monday, June 25 the stock rating was reinitiated by Atlantic Securities with “Overweight”.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $54.07 million activity. Capossela Christopher C sold $432,000 worth of stock or 4,000 shares. Another trade for 36,500 shares valued at $4.06 million was made by Hogan Kathleen T on Thursday, November 8. 2,000 shares valued at $214,363 were sold by BROD FRANK H on Monday, November 5. Shares for $21.70 million were sold by Nadella Satya. Another trade for 118,000 shares valued at $13.09 million was sold by Hood Amy.