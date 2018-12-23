Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Dlh Hldgs Corp (DLHC) by 23.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 68,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 359,498 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.07M, up from 290,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dlh Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.48M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.41. About 104 shares traded. DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) has declined 11.71% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.71% the S&P500. Some Historical DLHC News: 15/05/2018 – DLH Holdings 2Q Rev $34.4M; 15/05/2018 – DLH Holdings 2Q EPS 10c; 21/03/2018 DLH Holdings Access Event Scheduled By Noble Capital Markets; 14/05/2018 – DLH HOLDINGS SAYS AS AMENDED, MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IS MAY 1, 2021; 14/05/2018 – DLH HOLDINGS SAYS ON MAY 10, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CERTAIN LOAN AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 2, 2016 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ DLH Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLHC)

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (IACI) by 84.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 39,500 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 7,000 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.52M, down from 46,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Iac Interactivecorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $50.68 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “DLH Appoints Helene Fisher as President of DLH Danya – GlobeNewswire” on December 14, 2016, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Georgia’s 10 best stocks of 2014 – Atlanta Business Chronicle – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on December 26, 2014, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For December 13, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Best Staffing Stocks to Buy on Blockbuster Jobs Report – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2017 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “DLH to Announce Fourth Quarter FY18 Financial Results – Stockhouse” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Among 2 analysts covering DLH Holdings (NASDAQ:DLHC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. DLH Holdings had 5 analyst reports since June 11, 2017 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Sunday, June 11. As per Wednesday, December 6, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. Noble Financial maintained the shares of DLHC in report on Wednesday, August 9 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, October 11. The stock has “Buy” rating by Noble Financial on Thursday, December 7.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62M and $333.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ooma Inc Com by 29,263 shares to 357,663 shares, valued at $5.94 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bg Staffing Inc Com by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,400 shares, and cut its stake in Matrix Svc Co (NASDAQ:MTRX).

More news for ** SEE<IAC> (NASDAQ:IACI) were recently published by: 247Wallst.com, which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Baker Hughes, Biogen, FedEx, Intel, Micron, Roku, Shake Shack and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 19, 2018. Livetradingnews.com‘s article titled: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” and published on December 20, 2018 is yet another important article.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.01 million activity.

Antipodean Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $80.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carvana Co by 245,000 shares to 293,000 shares, valued at $17.31M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 5 analysts covering InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IACI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. InterActiveCorp had 14 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 14 by UBS. Benchmark maintained ** SEE<IAC> (NASDAQ:IACI) rating on Wednesday, July 29. Benchmark has “Buy” rating and $100 target. Needham maintained ** SEE<IAC> (NASDAQ:IACI) rating on Friday, November 20. Needham has “Buy” rating and $78 target. The stock of ** SEE<IAC> (NASDAQ:IACI) earned “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Saturday, August 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 12 by Axiom Capital. Susquehanna initiated ** SEE<IAC> (NASDAQ:IACI) rating on Friday, January 15. Susquehanna has “Positive” rating and $75.0 target. Axiom Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 22 report. The stock of ** SEE<IAC> (NASDAQ:IACI) has “Positive” rating given on Monday, January 18 by Susquehanna. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Tuesday, October 13. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform” on Wednesday, October 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 25 investors sold IACI shares while 153 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 69.57 million shares or 1.05% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Emerald Advisers Pa has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ** SEE<IAC> (NASDAQ:IACI). Amalgamated Comml Bank, New York-based fund reported 10,217 shares. Peconic Prtn Lc has 0.11% invested in ** SEE<IAC> (NASDAQ:IACI). Jefferies Fin Gru reported 2.71% of its portfolio in ** SEE<IAC> (NASDAQ:IACI). Light Street Cap Ltd Liability Co has 6.72% invested in ** SEE<IAC> (NASDAQ:IACI) for 454,000 shares. Signaturefd Lc invested 0.01% in ** SEE<IAC> (NASDAQ:IACI). Criterion Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.59% invested in ** SEE<IAC> (NASDAQ:IACI) for 79,577 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 4.50 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 146 were reported by Ftb Advsr Inc. Kbc Nv accumulated 10,110 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 74,129 shares or 0.09% of the stock. The New York-based Tiger Eye Cap Limited Liability has invested 6.13% in ** SEE<IAC> (NASDAQ:IACI). Pinnacle Assocs reported 1.25% in ** SEE<IAC> (NASDAQ:IACI). First Hawaiian Savings Bank accumulated 0% or 364 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 110 shares.