Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 34.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 2,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,325 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.71M, up from 8,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $125.37. About 4.35M shares traded or 85.10% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 20.58% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 18/04/2018 – ADP to Release Quarterly Workforce Vitality Report With Deeper Labor Market Insights on WEDNESDAY, April 25, 2018; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – ONLY LATIN AMERICA WAS DOWN SLIGHTLY (-0.1%) IN MARCH; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Had Best Job Growth Since Fall of 2014; 15/03/2018 – Final decision on state sale of France’s ADP in the spring – APE; 09/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April Regional Employment Report (Table); 02/05/2018 – ADP Earns Top 10 Spot on 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP SLIGHTLY (+0.6%); 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Groupe ADP acquires the exclusive control of Airport International Group, concessionary of Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Franchise Report (Table)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI) by 60.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold 144,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,578 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.28M, down from 239,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Cogent Communications Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $43.71. About 985,880 shares traded or 207.64% up from the average. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 3.62% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $44.2M, EST. $44.1M; 03/05/2018 – COGENT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 52C/SHR, FROM 50C, EST. 52C; 24/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 25/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 6; 03/05/2018 – Cogent Communications Raises Dividend to 52c; 06/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – CCOI:ISS NOT RECOMMENDING CO.’S INDEPENDENT DIRS IS UNWARRANTED; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 14C; 14/03/2018 – Global ISP Cogent Communications Selects Kentik for Network Traffic Intelligence; 20/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 27

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.28, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 14 investors sold CCOI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 41.42 million shares or 1.36% more from 40.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 13 are owned by Tci Wealth Advsrs. 17,287 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset. Vanguard Gp Inc stated it has 4.46M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 0.01% invested in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) for 29,115 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems, a Louisiana-based fund reported 18,400 shares. Svcs Automobile Association owns 48,354 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn stated it has 134,043 shares. Harber Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.3% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Texas Permanent School Fund has 26,306 shares. 5,801 were accumulated by Etrade Capital Management Limited. New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.16% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Moreover, Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc accumulated 27,460 shares. Ipswich Inc stated it has 8,555 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 5,854 were accumulated by Jane Street Ltd Liability Company.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 selling transactions for $2.91 million activity. 3,000 shares were sold by BEURY ROBERT N JR, worth $147,473 on Monday, December 3. Bath Blake also sold $1.01 million worth of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) on Tuesday, September 11. $37,760 worth of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) shares were sold by FERGUSON Lewis H. WEED THADDEUS GERARD sold $140,658 worth of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) on Friday, December 14. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $164,928 was sold by KILMER HENRY W. 2,500 shares were sold by WEINGARTEN TIM, worth $127,523.

Among 20 analysts covering Cogent Communications Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI), 7 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Cogent Communications Group Inc. had 57 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) rating on Wednesday, September 13. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $48.0 target. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Underperform” on Friday, November 3. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 11 report. Wells Fargo downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Monday, October 9 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 3 by Cowen & Co. Oppenheimer maintained Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) rating on Thursday, August 3. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $4700 target. The rating was maintained by William Blair with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 4. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, February 23. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Friday, February 26. The stock of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Citigroup.

Analysts await Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 72.73% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.11 per share. CCOI’s profit will be $8.57M for 57.51 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) CEO Dave Schaeffer on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 03, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Commit To Buy Cogent Communications Holdings At $35, Earn 4.2% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) Q1 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2018. More interesting news about Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cogent Communications declares CAD 0.56 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Telecom drags as worst sector today – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2018.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $7.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barclays Bk Plc (DJP) by 72,901 shares to 187,876 shares, valued at $4.46 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,540 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 sales for $32.46 million activity. $9.06M worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A. Another trade for 1,197 shares valued at $172,886 was made by Sackman Stuart on Friday, August 31. Another trade for 1,140 shares valued at $166,189 was made by McGuire Don on Thursday, September 6. Eberhard Michael C sold $1.37M worth of stock or 9,100 shares. Black Maria sold $901,811 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Friday, August 31. Shares for $1.20M were sold by Siegmund Jan on Friday, August 31.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Retain ADP Stock in Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. yields hold near 3-month lows after ADP U.S. jobs data – Nasdaq” published on December 06, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “BRACAnalysis CDx® Approved by US Food and Drug Administration as Companion Diagnostic for AstraZeneca’s Lynparza® (olaparib) in Patients with Advanced-Stage, BRCA-Mutated Ovarian Cancer – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “George HW Bush’s funeral: Here’s a rundown of the financial markets that are open and closed – CNBC” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Reasons to Bet on Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 29, 2018.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $527.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 1,536 shares to 8,601 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (MBB) by 9,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,534 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).