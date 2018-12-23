Macquarie Group Ltd decreased Getty Rlty Corp New (GTY) stake by 77.07% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 42,691 shares as Getty Rlty Corp New (GTY)’s stock rose 8.39%. The Macquarie Group Ltd holds 12,700 shares with $363,000 value, down from 55,391 last quarter. Getty Rlty Corp New now has $1.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.99. About 386,565 shares traded or 205.21% up from the average. Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) has risen 12.42% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.42% the S&P500. Some Historical GTY News: 26/03/2018 – Getty Realty Lowers Interest Rates, Extends Maturities; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty 1Q Adj FFO/Share 42 Cents; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP GTY.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.85 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Amends And Restates Senior Unsecured Credit Agreement; 26/03/2018 – Getty Realty Boosts Borrowing Capacity to $250 Million From $175 Million; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY AMENDS & RESTATES SR UNSECURED CREDIT PACT; 26/03/2018 – Getty Realty Increases Size of Revolving Facility; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.68 TO $1.74; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 42C; 17/04/2018 – Getty Realty Expects Transaction to Immediately Add to Earnings

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI) stake by 60.48% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold 144,743 shares as Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI)’s stock declined 13.95%. The Personal Capital Advisors Corp holds 94,578 shares with $5.28M value, down from 239,321 last quarter. Cogent Communications Hldgs now has $1.97B valuation. The stock decreased 3.70% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $43.71. About 985,880 shares traded or 207.64% up from the average. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 3.62% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCOI); 24/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 08/05/2018 – TATA STEEL LTD – SALE PROCESS WILL COVER FIVE BUSINESS UNITS – COGENT, KALZIP, FIRSTEEL, TATA STEEL ISTANBUL METALS, ENGINEERING STEELS SERVICE CENTRE; 09/03/2018 DJ Symbol for Cogent Holdings Ltd. (KJ9.SG) Now F83.SG; 14/03/2018 – Global ISP Cogent Communications Selects Kentik for Network Traffic Intelligence; 03/05/2018 – COGENT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 52C/SHR, FROM 50C, EST. 52C; 25/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 6; 22/03/2018 – Cogent Reports: Active Managers on Shaky Ground in the Institutional Market; 20/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 27; 06/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 4 analysts covering Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Cogent Comms Hldgs had 4 analyst reports since October 8, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, December 18 report. The stock of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Friday, November 2. The stock has “Neutral” rating by BTIG Research on Monday, October 8.

Analysts await Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 72.73% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.11 per share. CCOI’s profit will be $8.57 million for 57.51 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Commit To Buy Cogent Communications Holdings At $35, Earn 4.2% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Telecom drags as worst sector today – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cogent Communications declares CAD 0.56 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) CEO Dave Schaeffer on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2018.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 sales for $2.91 million activity. BEURY ROBERT N JR also sold $161,857 worth of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) on Tuesday, September 4. Bath Blake sold $1.01M worth of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) on Tuesday, September 11. On Thursday, December 6 the insider KILMER HENRY W sold $140,043. $51,950 worth of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) was sold by ONEILL TIMOTHY G. 2,500 Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) shares with value of $127,523 were sold by WEINGARTEN TIM. Shares for $140,658 were sold by WEED THADDEUS GERARD on Friday, December 14. 800 shares were sold by FERGUSON Lewis H, worth $37,760 on Friday, December 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.28, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CCOI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 41.42 million shares or 1.36% more from 40.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Azimuth Capital Management Ltd Co invested in 45,650 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Zebra Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) for 4,332 shares. Amer National Registered Investment Advisor reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Bessemer invested in 405 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Llc invested in 0% or 5,854 shares. Personal Capital Advsr holds 0.07% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) or 94,578 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 5,178 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 5,797 are held by Riverhead Management Limited Liability Co. Switzerland-based Swiss Bankshares has invested 0% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). 1,400 were accumulated by Numerixs Investment Technology. Suntrust Banks invested 0% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon has 860,985 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt reported 1,779 shares stake. Turtle Creek Asset Mngmt has 33,450 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 62,358 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 31,474 shares to 945,268 valued at $41.66M in 2018Q3. It also upped Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) stake by 33,335 shares and now owns 527,752 shares. Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) was raised too.

Analysts await Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 13.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.43 per share. GTY’s profit will be $19.87 million for 15.30 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Getty Realty Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.36% EPS growth.

Macquarie Group Ltd increased Southern Co (NYSE:SO) stake by 29,500 shares to 342,167 valued at $14.92M in 2018Q3. It also upped Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) stake by 166,038 shares and now owns 689,939 shares. Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) was raised too.

More notable recent Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Getty Realty declares $0.35 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on October 24, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Getty Realty Is Pumping Premium Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Getty Realty Corp.’s (GTY) CEO Christopher Constant on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on October 25, 2018. More interesting news about Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Getty Realty: 30% Downside To Peers – Seeking Alpha” published on March 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Getty Realty acquires 30 properties for $52M – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 18, 2018.

Among 2 analysts covering Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Getty Realty had 2 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) rating on Monday, July 16. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $30 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.64 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.28, from 1.92 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 7 investors sold GTY shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 25.27 million shares or 1.09% more from 25.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kbc Nv accumulated 0% or 20,793 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 0.01% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) or 32,204 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) for 39,406 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). The New Jersey-based Bessemer has invested 0% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 2,377 shares. Moreover, Ingalls Snyder Ltd has 0.54% invested in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Goldman Sachs Inc reported 189,043 shares. Regions Financial Corporation invested in 74 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 86,409 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) for 1.19 million shares. Amp Cap Investors Ltd has 9,233 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has 0% invested in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) for 28,758 shares. 109,760 were reported by Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp. State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY).