Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc. (BLUE) by 21.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 15,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,788 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.82 million, up from 72,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $92.09. About 1.66 million shares traded or 97.69% up from the average. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 39.16% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.16% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 14/05/2018 – PTA-Adhoc: Medigene AG: TCR alliance with bluebird bio significantly increased and cash guidance improved; 16/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present Updated Clinical Results from Ongoing Multicenter Phase 1 Study of bb2121 Anti- BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy in Patients with Late Stage Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma at ASCO Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Poseida Announces Initial Phase 1 Data for P-BCMA-101 CAR-T Stem Cell Memory Product in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma; 14/05/2018 – #3 Bluebird bio dives deeper into its TCR alliance with Medigene, adding $500M in milestones and 2 new targets $BLUE; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio to Receive Milestones and Royalties on ex-U.S. Sales; 02/05/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.31, EST. LOSS/SHR $2.08; 21/03/2018 – Helix BioPharma Corp. Signs Collaboration Agreement With ProMab Biotechnologies to Co-Develop CAR-T for Hematological Malignancies; 03/04/2018 – They built a game-changing cancer-killing therapy. Now they’re taking on a new kind of CAR-T therapy; 22/05/2018 – Lupagen & Humanigen to explore point-of-care CAR-T therapy; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO-CELGENE TO CO-DEVELOP BB2121 IN UNITED STATES

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 7.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 10,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.56% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 121,914 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.37 million, down from 132,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 58.76 million shares traded or 141.89% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/03/2018 – Pfizer breaks off a 5-year, $635M collaboration deal with CytomX, with nothing to show for it $PFE $CTMX; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – TREATMENT WITH LYRICA AT LOWER DOSE DID NOT RESULT IN STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN SEIZURE FREQUENCY VERSUS PLACEBO; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS EPIPEN SUPPLY LEVELS MAY VARY ACROSS WHOLESALERS AND PHARMACIES; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Barrels into Psoriatic Arthritis, Leaving Lilly’s Recently Launched Taltz in its Wake, According to a Recently Published Study from Spherix Global Insights; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 10/05/2018 – In Europe, Mylan’s rivals try to plug EpiPen shortages; 05/03/2018 – FDA: HOSPIRA RECALL ON POTENTIAL FOR EMPTY, CRACKED GLASS VIALS; 18/04/2018 – N4 Pharma Starts Generic Viagra Clinical Trial; 23/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Fresenius walks away from Akorn deal; FDA bounces a Pfizer biosimilar; 24/05/2018 – DOJ: Pfizer in Five-Year Corporate Integrity Agreement With Health & Human Services

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.92 million activity. $1.50 million worth of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) was sold by SUSMAN SALLY on Friday, July 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 41 investors sold PFE shares while 741 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.96 billion shares or 0.44% less from 3.98 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 23 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Pfizer had 89 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, October 16 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, January 31. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, January 31 by Leerink Swann. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Monday, September 18. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Suntrust Robinson given on Wednesday, November 25. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, November 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 20 by Jefferies. S&P Research maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) rating on Wednesday, October 28. S&P Research has “Hold” rating and $40 target. The company was downgraded on Thursday, July 20 by Credit Suisse. As per Sunday, January 28, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.70B for 16.38 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.95% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “European advisory group backs Pfizer’s Avastin biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pfizer (PFE) Enters Strategic Research Collaboration & License Agreement with Kineta Immuno-Oncology to Develop New Cancer Immunotherapies – StreetInsider.com” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer declares $0.36 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pfizer (PFE) Commences Phase 3 Program for 20-Valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (20vPnC) Candidate, PF-06482077 – StreetInsider.com” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer: Steady As She Goes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.26, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 34 investors sold BLUE shares while 74 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 56.18 million shares or 8.40% more from 51.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 28 analysts covering bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE), 18 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. bluebird bio has $309.0 highest and $14 lowest target. $188.08’s average target is 104.23% above currents $92.09 stock price. bluebird bio had 110 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 3, the company rating was initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, May 2 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Bernstein on Thursday, February 22 with “Hold”. The stock of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has “Reduce” rating given on Friday, June 16 by Standpoint Research. The stock of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, February 22. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Sunday, June 3 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, December 11 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The company was maintained on Monday, August 7 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, January 25 by Leerink Swann. BTIG Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $11200 target in Wednesday, May 31 report.