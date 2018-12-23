Kempner Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 53.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc sold 30,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.56% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 26,455 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.17 million, down from 56,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 58.76 million shares traded or 141.89% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 09/05/2018 – US FDA ADDS MYLAN NV’S MYL.O EPIPEN PRODUCTS TO ITS DRUG SHORTAGE LIST DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Remaining Share-Repurchase Authorization $10.3B; 29/04/2018 – #5 Shazam Arie Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization; 23/05/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Tafamidis for the Treatment of Patients With Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 29/05/2018 – ROCHE SAYS PHASE lll IMPOWER130 STUDY SHOWED TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY HELPED PEOPLE WITH METASTATIC NON-SQUAMOUS NSCLC LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 09/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S NEW MEDICINES REGULATOR SAYS CONSIDERING ASKING PHARMA COMPANIES TO PAY “BACKLOG FEE” TO SPEED UP DRUG APPROVALS; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer: Phase 4 Study Is Regulatory Post Marketing Commitment in U.S., EU; 24/05/2018 – Health Care Down as Pfizer, Recro Weighs — Health Care Roundup

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 5.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 5,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,869 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.54 million, down from 106,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $84.92. About 16.04 million shares traded or 145.10% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.82 TO $6.92; 29/05/2018 – AbbVie at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – PLANS GLOBAL REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR UPADACITINIB IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Sees Acquiring 71.4 M Shrs at $105/Shr for Aggregate Cost of $7.5; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 02/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls For 2nd Wk, Zepatier Declines: Hep-C; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.70B for 16.38 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.95% negative EPS growth.

Kempner Capital Management Inc, which manages about $421.42 million and $156.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 34,019 shares to 175,935 shares, valued at $5.91M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell A Plc by 16,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,852 shares, and has risen its stake in Hpt Hsptlty Prpreit (NYSE:HPT).

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.92 million activity. $418,774 worth of stock was sold by OLSON LAURIE J on Monday, August 13.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer: Steady As She Goes – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pfizer (PFE) Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Oncology Biosimilar, ZIRABEV – StreetInsider.com” published on December 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer’s Rituxan biosimilar successful in late-stage study; shares up 1% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pfizer (PFE), Astellas Pharma Inc. Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 3 ARCHES Trial of XTANDI (enzalutamide) in Men with Metastatic Hormone-Sensitive Prostate Cancer – StreetInsider.com” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Pfizer vs. Bristol-Myers Squibb – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 25, 2018.

Among 23 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Pfizer has $54.0 highest and $33.0 lowest target. $40.77’s average target is -2.77% below currents $41.93 stock price. Pfizer had 89 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Monday, September 18. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Friday, August 28 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, December 2. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, April 13 by Jefferies. The firm has “Neutral” rating by SunTrust given on Wednesday, November 25. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, October 13. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, May 9 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) earned “Market Perform” rating by Leerink Swann on Wednesday, January 31. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 29 by Argus Research. On Tuesday, December 1 the stock rating was initiated by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 41 investors sold PFE shares while 741 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.96 billion shares or 0.44% less from 3.98 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nexus Investment Mgmt Inc accumulated 683,837 shares. Pension Ser has invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Highstreet Asset Inc holds 1.08% or 442,400 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 1.74M shares. Pennsylvania-based Cordasco Net has invested 0.11% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 809,896 shares. 5,653 were accumulated by Alta Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Tdam Usa Incorporated accumulated 455,899 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Fincl Architects Inc invested in 66,271 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Df Dent And holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 85,539 shares. Sand Hill Glob Ltd Llc reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Fifth Third Comml Bank invested in 0.82% or 2.92 million shares. Eagle Ltd Liability Co holds 16,209 shares. South Dakota Council accumulated 1.41M shares. Driehaus Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 8,194 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 sales for $23.91 million activity. GONZALEZ RICHARD A also sold $1.50M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Tuesday, December 11. On Wednesday, December 12 CHASE WILLIAM J sold $5.40 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 60,000 shares. On Wednesday, June 20 RAPP EDWARD J bought $99,909 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 1,013 shares. $4.88M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were sold by SEVERINO MICHAEL. Gosebruch Henry O also sold $3.82M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. Schumacher Laura J also sold $8.81 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Tuesday, December 4.

Among 25 analysts covering Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV), 10 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Abbvie Inc had 103 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 11 by Argus Research. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, June 7. The stock has “Hold” rating by Leerink Swann on Monday, January 29. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 25 by Jefferies. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $12200 target in Friday, April 13 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, January 30 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Leerink Swann on Tuesday, December 5 with “Buy”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, October 31. As per Wednesday, October 11, the company rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $105.0 target in Monday, November 20 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 60 investors sold ABBV shares while 637 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 994.12 million shares or 0.91% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sarissa Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 1,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors reported 0.24% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Granite Partners Ltd Liability has 0.19% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 35,138 shares. Armstrong Henry H Assocs holds 0.37% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 25,241 shares. Tiemann Advsrs Limited Com holds 1.16% or 16,209 shares. Wg Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & owns 1.32% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 62,466 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0.19% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 92,706 shares. Torch Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company reported 5,167 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 12.04 million shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. 4,159 are held by First Light Asset Mgmt Limited Company. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated invested in 1.22% or 414,145 shares. Patten And Patten Tn reported 1.75% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 292,750 were reported by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Caxton Assocs Lp invested 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Fragasso Gru holds 6,132 shares.