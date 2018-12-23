BLOK TECHNOLOGIES INC ORDINARY SHARES C (OTCMKTS:BLPFF) had a decrease of 90% in short interest. BLPFF’s SI was 400 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 90% from 4,000 shares previously. The stock decreased 27.00% or $0.0054 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0146. About 54,028 shares traded. BLOK Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPFF) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pggm Investments increased Gallagher Arthur J Co Com (AJG) stake by 61.1% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Pggm Investments acquired 49,889 shares as Gallagher Arthur J Co Com (AJG)’s stock rose 0.47%. The Pggm Investments holds 131,545 shares with $9.79 million value, up from 81,656 last quarter. Gallagher Arthur J Co Com now has $13.05B valuation. The stock decreased 2.52% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $71.06. About 2.43M shares traded or 123.35% up from the average. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 14.20% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF CHESTER, ENGLAND-BASED RISK SERVICES (NW) LTD; 09/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Hold Special Conference Call To Discuss New Accounting Standard; 12/04/2018 – Premiership Rugby and Gallagher Announce Multi-Year Title Sponsor Partnership; 10/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – SIGNED A DEAL TO BUY 100% OF EQUITY INTERESTS OF PRONTO HOLDCO; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Net $239.2M; 12/04/2018 – Insurance broker Arthur J Gallagher to sponsor rugby in UK; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER 1Q REV. $1.20B; 08/04/2018 – Chicago Cubs and Gallagher Announce “Gallagher Way”; 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE ADDED AVA, SCI, NTRS, CME, AJG IN 1Q: 13F; 10/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER SIGNS PACT TO BUY PRONTO INSURANCE

Among 4 analysts covering Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Arthur J. Gallagher had 4 analyst reports since August 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, November 14 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, October 12. The stock of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, November 12 by Barclays Capital.

Pggm Investments decreased Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE) stake by 74,855 shares to 146,335 valued at $24.53M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Firstenergy Corp Com (NYSE:FE) stake by 458,699 shares and now owns 775,501 shares. Anthem Inc Com (NYSE:ANTM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.14, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AJG shares while 165 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 140.92 million shares or 1.55% less from 143.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Utah Retirement System owns 33,589 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability holds 299,998 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Personal Finance has invested 0% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Ltd Liability Corporation reported 74 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of America De holds 885,119 shares. 372,622 were accumulated by Raymond James &. Pension Ser has invested 0.07% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). 12,500 were accumulated by Fosun Limited. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). New York-based Guardian Life Company Of America has invested 0.01% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Ima Wealth Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Pnc Fincl Ser owns 27,489 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Somerset Trust has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). National Asset Incorporated holds 0.04% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) or 4,672 shares.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $2.94 million activity. Ziebell William F had sold 12,500 shares worth $934,750. $299,234 worth of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) was sold by Bay Walter D. on Friday, September 7. On Friday, August 24 the insider English Frank E. Jr. sold $144,140. CARY RICHARD C sold $911,409 worth of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on Thursday, August 16.

More notable recent Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Pointer Insurance Agency, Inc. – PRNewswire” on December 17, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “New Research Coverage Highlights Skyworks Solutions, Virtus Investment Partners, Altria Group, Gilead Sciences, Arthur J. Gallagher, and BP plc â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on December 10, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Report Finds Most Canadian Employers Lack an Effective Strategy to Manage Increasing Healthcare Costs and Employee Wellbeing – PRNewswire” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Gallagher Unveils New Financial & Retirement Services Practice – PRNewswire” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “6 Stocks Beating the Benchmark – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

BLOK Technologies Inc. invests in and develops companies in the blockchain technology sector. The company has market cap of $843,069. It offers capital, technology, and management services to produce blockchain-enabled business applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Aida Minerals Corp. and changed its name to BLOK Technologies Inc. in January 2018.