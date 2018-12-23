Lau Associates Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Int’l Inc (PM) by 170.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc bought 5,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 8,690 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $709,000, up from 3,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Int’l Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $66.21. About 21.31 million shares traded or 226.97% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%

Gateway Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 74.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc sold 9,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 3,352 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $410,000, down from 13,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $104.21. About 19.91M shares traded or 177.59% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Would Expect to be in Position to Resume Shr Repurchase Program as Surplus Cash Generate; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED TO APPROVE, ON ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AT STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 05/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: @Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron employees amid oil industry purge; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – PERMIAN BASIN COST PRESSURE GOING TO BE “SOMEWHAT MODEST” IN THE NEAR-TERM – VP JOHNSON; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- CONDITIONS OF AGREEMENT WILL APPLY FOR 5 YEARS; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – CHEVRON SA AND OTHER OIL FIRMS SETTLE INFORMATION SHARING COMPLAINT FOR SUPPLY OF DIESEL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 60 investors sold PM shares while 516 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 0.45% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 5,935 shares. Hl Fin Services Limited Liability Corporation invested in 121,838 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 1St Source State Bank reported 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Schaller Inv Gp stated it has 0.39% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.07% or 8,276 shares. Sei Investments Com reported 292,775 shares. Deltec Asset Limited Liability holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 46,015 shares. Schafer Cullen Management invested 1.53% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 2.08 million shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Cap Planning Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 10,750 shares. Victory Capital Incorporated owns 0.03% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 152,494 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.31% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 5,555 shares. Blue reported 10,284 shares stake. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset has 0.53% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 293,285 shares. Ledyard Comml Bank reported 19,521 shares.

Among 23 analysts covering Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), 15 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Philip Morris International has $140.0 highest and $74 lowest target. $103.30’s average target is 56.02% above currents $66.21 stock price. Philip Morris International had 74 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 21 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 20 by Jefferies. Bank of America maintained the shares of PM in report on Friday, October 20 with “Neutral” rating. Goldman Sachs upgraded Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Thursday, September 28 to “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $101 target in Wednesday, April 20 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 20 by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, October 20. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, October 20. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $116.0 target in Thursday, October 12 report.

Gateway Advisory Llc, which manages about $271.34M and $380.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 6,129 shares to 74,172 shares, valued at $10.50 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXR) by 24,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (STPZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 49 investors sold CVX shares while 648 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 611 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.47% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. South State reported 1% stake. Fin Advisory Gp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,810 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 40,385 shares. Meritage Port Management has 0.59% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Loudon Invest Management Lc invested in 2,863 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Gladius Cap LP holds 0% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 2,871 shares. Avalon Advsr Limited Liability has invested 1.12% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Iat Reinsurance Limited holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 16,000 shares. Honeywell Int holds 1.82% or 262,300 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Na has invested 1.2% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bancorporation Of America De holds 20.44M shares. The Washington-based Coldstream Management has invested 0.43% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 0.19% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). The Ohio-based Cincinnati Fincl has invested 0.95% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Among 37 analysts covering Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Chevron Corporation has $160.0 highest and $65 lowest target. $121.48’s average target is 16.57% above currents $104.21 stock price. Chevron Corporation had 131 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Simmons & Co on Thursday, January 21. RBC Capital Markets maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Wednesday, March 9. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $90 target. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, June 22 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Wednesday, March 7 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Monday, August 24 to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, July 11. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform” on Tuesday, December 15. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Tuesday, January 23. The rating was upgraded by PiperJaffray on Tuesday, August 9 to “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 21 by Scotia Capital.