Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) to pay $0.23 on Jan 18, 2019; Koss (KOSS) Has 2.67 Sentiment

Koss Corp (KOSS) investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 2.24, from 0.43 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 8 investment professionals opened new or increased stock positions, while 3 decreased and sold their holdings in Koss Corp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 786,840 shares, up from 671,454 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Koss Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 2 Increased: 4 New Position: 4.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) is expected to pay $0.23 on Jan 18, 2019. (NYSE:DOC) shareholders before Jan 3, 2019 will receive the $0.23 dividend. Physicians Realty Trust's current price of $15.98 translates into 1.44% yield. Physicians Realty Trust's dividend has Jan 4, 2019 as record date. Dec 21, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $15.98. About 2.48 million shares traded or 92.14% up from the average. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has declined 1.62% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $13.77 million. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its products through national retailers, distributors, audio specialty stores, the Internet, direct mail catalogs, regional department store chains, discount department stores, grocery stores, electronics retailers, military exchanges, and prisons under the Koss name, as well as private label.

The stock increased 0.54% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.86. About 19,483 shares traded or 89.14% up from the average. Koss Corporation (KOSS) has risen 18.29% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.29% the S&P500.

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Koss Corporation for 229,869 shares. Thompson Davis & Co. Inc. owns 44,592 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cibc Bank Usa has 0.03% invested in the company for 79,661 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 19,559 shares.

Physicians Realty Trust, a self-managed healthcare real estate company, focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and healthcare delivery systems. The company has market cap of $2.99 billion. The companyÂ’s portfolio would consists of 19 medical office buildings with approximately 528,048 net leasable square feet located in 10 states. It has a 53.8 P/E ratio. It intends to elect and qualify to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Among 5 analysts covering Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Physicians Realty Trust had 5 analyst reports since August 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) on Monday, September 10 with "Overweight" rating. The firm has "Buy" rating by FBR Capital given on Monday, August 6. The stock of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has "Outperform" rating given on Tuesday, August 7 by Robert W. Baird. Morgan Stanley maintained Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) rating on Thursday, August 16. Morgan Stanley has "Equal-Weight" rating and $16 target. The stock has "Equal-Weight" rating by Capital One on Friday, August 3.

