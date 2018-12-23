Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) stake by 8.65% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 51,696 shares as Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)’s stock declined 6.70%. The Loomis Sayles & Company LP holds 546,012 shares with $9.39 million value, down from 597,708 last quarter. Ares Capital Corp now has $6.33B valuation. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $14.84. About 5.10M shares traded or 220.33% up from the average. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 0.12% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 19/03/2018 – Exclusive – Ares, Hancock find buyer for New England plant; 27/04/2018 – Ares EIF to Sell Brooklyn Navy Yard Power Plant to Axium; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd. Notes Preliminary Ratings; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Get a Surprise Win in $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill; 09/03/2018 – Ares Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Two Ares XXXIIR CLO Classes After Reissue; 03/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 11.17% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd acquired 6,270 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 1.07%. The Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd holds 62,405 shares with $7.30 million value, up from 56,135 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $155.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 15.53M shares traded or 88.42% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service, Which Will Launch in Late 2019, Will Be the Exclusive Home for Subscription Video-on-Demand; 13/03/2018 – PRO Talks: Doug Creutz on his top media pick, Disney’s content plans and video games; 25/04/2018 – Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Finally, a well-adjusted Disney child star; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 29/03/2018 – After massive ratings, TV’s Roseanne Barr gets call from Trump; 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 08/03/2018 – Disney: Terms of Iger’s Extension in Best Interests of Company, Holders

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased Amn Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AHS) stake by 47,096 shares to 966,632 valued at $52.88 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Perspecta Inc stake by 117,292 shares and now owns 681,283 shares. Aarons Inc (NYSE:AAN) was raised too.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 7 insider buys, and 1 sale for $991,931 activity. The insider ROLL PENELOPE F sold $100,560. The insider SIEGEL ERIC B bought $120,947. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $3,436 was bought by BARTLETT STEVE. Torre Bates Ann bought $156,960 worth of stock or 9,000 shares. deVeer R. Kipp bought $801,000 worth of stock.

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.40 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.38 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $170.51 million for 9.28 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.19, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 24 investors sold ARCC shares while 113 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 151.76 million shares or 4.13% less from 158.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Com invested in 80,000 shares. Catalyst Capital Ltd stated it has 31,478 shares. Prelude Cap Ltd Liability has 0.2% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Eagle Glob Advsr Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 51,150 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Lc reported 0.08% stake. Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 34,559 shares. Cypress Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Wy) reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs has invested 0.05% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Jacobs Asset Management Ltd invested in 1.27% or 400,000 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership owns 81,980 shares. Nomura Holdg Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 1.02M shares. Janney Management Ltd holds 228,127 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 215 were accumulated by Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc). Blackrock accumulated 1.01M shares. Bb&T Corporation has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $25.03 million activity. $106,500 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares were sold by WOODFORD BRENT. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $15.05 million worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, July 11. IGER ROBERT A sold $5.73M worth of stock. Another trade for 29,192 shares valued at $3.44 million was made by Parker Mary Jayne on Wednesday, October 3.