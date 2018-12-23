Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 5.94% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa acquired 8,989 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 2.31%. The Pictet & Cie Europe Sa holds 160,283 shares with $17.92 million value, up from 151,294 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $154.45B valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $109.42. About 13.26 million shares traded or 163.23% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev Up 3%; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc decreased Intl Bus Machines (IBM) stake by 1.15% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc sold 2,100 shares as Intl Bus Machines (IBM)’s stock declined 16.83%. The Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc holds 180,670 shares with $27.32 million value, down from 182,770 last quarter. Intl Bus Machines now has $100.82B valuation. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.94. About 10.39 million shares traded or 47.19% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 03/04/2018 – IBM Earns Top Marks from Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value Within the Integrated Commerce Order Management Space; 15/05/2018 – Environmental tech start-up Veridium will use IBM’s technology to issue and manage carbon credit-backed tokens on the blockchain; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Include $800 Million Discrete Tax Benefit; 28/05/2018 – David Kenny, IBM’s senior vice president of Watson and Cloud, said artificial intelligence is already proving to be beneficial; 20/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Form 8-K; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 20/03/2018 – IBM Backs 2018 Adj EPS $13.80; 17/04/2018 – IBM Debt Totaled $46.4 Billion at End of 1Q; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Gross Margin 43.2%; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $4.86 EPS, down 6.18% or $0.32 from last year’s $5.18 per share. IBM’s profit will be $4.42 billion for 5.71 P/E if the $4.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.42 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering IBM (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. IBM had 13 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, October 18 by Argus Research. Morgan Stanley maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Thursday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 19 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Thursday, July 19 with “Market Perform” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Monday, November 26 with “Buy” rating. UBS upgraded the shares of IBM in report on Wednesday, September 26 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, October 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, December 17 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, October 30. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of IBM in report on Monday, July 30 with “Market Perform” rating.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $426,695 activity. TAUREL SIDNEY bought $495,846 worth of stock or 4,311 shares. Shares for $1.67 million were sold by Gherson Diane J. On Thursday, November 1 WADDELL FREDERICK H bought $249,722 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 2,153 shares. $998,835 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) was bought by Rometty Virginia M. Swedish Joseph bought $232,838 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Thursday, November 1. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $114,673 was bought by OWENS JAMES W.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings.

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $22.66 million activity. $1.29M worth of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) was sold by Yawman David. Khan Mehmood also sold $18.53 million worth of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Monday, October 22. Another trade for 20,074 shares valued at $2.26M was sold by Spanos Mike. The insider Narasimhan Laxman sold 5,500 shares worth $587,364.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased Ishares Tr (EEM) stake by 75,700 shares to 73,100 valued at $3.14 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IVE) stake by 3,250 shares and now owns 83,620 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 682 reduced holdings.