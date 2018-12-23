Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) stake by 16.71% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 19,700 shares as American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG)’s stock declined 15.10%. The Picton Mahoney Asset Management holds 98,175 shares with $10.89M value, down from 117,875 last quarter. American Finl Group Inc Ohio now has $7.88B valuation. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $88.24. About 528,787 shares traded or 31.74% up from the average. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 7.68% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 02/04/2018 – American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN BUYS DEVELOPMENT RIGHTS IN CENTRAL GOTHENBURG; 17/04/2018 – Ken W. Schneider Named Divisional Senior Vice President of Great American Insurance Group; 30/05/2018 – American Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 18/04/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD NEW POWER STATION FOR STATKRAFT; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with Valuelnsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Protection+; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Services Companies; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Service; 22/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD TRAIN MAINTENANCE FACILITIES FOR BANE

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased Pulte Group Inc (PHM) stake by 156.97% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bridgewater Associates Lp acquired 642,470 shares as Pulte Group Inc (PHM)’s stock declined 4.95%. The Bridgewater Associates Lp holds 1.05 million shares with $26.05M value, up from 409,300 last quarter. Pulte Group Inc now has $7.06B valuation. The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $25.13. About 10.09 million shares traded or 45.74% up from the average. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has declined 23.91% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 07/03/2018 – BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE’S GRANDSON – “ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED”; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 19/04/2018 – DJ PulteGroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHM); 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice Pres, Human Re; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $144,800 activity. 5,000 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) shares with value of $144,800 were sold by ANDERSON BRIAN P.

Among 8 analysts covering PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. PulteGroup had 12 analyst reports since July 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, October 24 by BTIG Research. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, October 22. Mizuho downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, August 7 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by Evercore. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, July 23. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Thursday, October 18 to “Neutral”. The company was downgraded on Monday, November 12 by Bank of America. As per Friday, September 14, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, October 24 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, September 21.

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) stake by 22,806 shares to 19,606 valued at $1.32M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) stake by 26,193 shares and now owns 12,507 shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 52 investors sold PHM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 239.88 million shares or 0.04% more from 239.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 10,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.02% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Nordea Inv holds 0% or 70,077 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Fincl Assoc Inc holds 1,280 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cornercap Investment Counsel reported 146,185 shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt Inc reported 608,420 shares. Putnam Ltd Co reported 0.18% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Raymond James Assoc has invested 0.01% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Nomura Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 42,983 shares. Leavell Investment Management owns 13,000 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership owns 1,095 shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.03% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Guggenheim Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 240,255 shares.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased Melco Resort Entertainment L (NASDAQ:MPEL) stake by 60,000 shares to 290,200 valued at $6.14 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) stake by 55,700 shares and now owns 499,900 shares. Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.28, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 25 investors sold AFG shares while 112 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 53.11 million shares or 0.61% more from 52.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Clinton Gru Inc reported 0.27% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). James Inc holds 1.03% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) or 225,243 shares. Moreover, Shelton Capital Mngmt has 0.03% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 5,059 shares. Pitcairn reported 4,795 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.03% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0.06% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.03% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Cibc Ww Mkts Incorporated has 23,349 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Mgmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 56,246 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 8,796 shares. Hengehold Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.3% or 10,698 shares. Smithfield Company holds 70 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.04% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Laurion Cap Management Lp accumulated 9,668 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Burney owns 67,742 shares.

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, down 11.36% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.2 per share. AFG’s profit will be $174.05 million for 11.31 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.19 actual earnings per share reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.96% negative EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $33.78 million activity. JOSEPH GREGORY G had bought 1,000 shares worth $92,912 on Wednesday, December 12. 119,448 shares valued at $13.33M were sold by LINDNER CARL H III on Wednesday, August 15.