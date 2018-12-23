Incline Global Management Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 73.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc bought 96,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 228,145 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $50.79 million, up from 131,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $7.52 during the last trading session, reaching $175.19. About 8.37 million shares traded or 73.26% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) by 142.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 9,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,461 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.98M, up from 6,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $106.01. About 1.74 million shares traded or 83.30% up from the average. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 19.84% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.84% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE; 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 20/03/2018 – ISO Claims Partners Integrates Premonition Data and Analytics to Improve Claim Litigation Outcomes; 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets; 01/05/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 94C, EST. 94C; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/25/2018 12:54 PM; 15/03/2018 – Verisk Launches SmartSource Prefill to Streamline Property Insurance Quoting; 20/04/2018 – DJ Verisk Analytics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSK); 07/05/2018 – Verisk London Risk Symposium 2018 to Focus on lnsurTech and Emerging Issues

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $473,978 activity. 2,475 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $486,015 on Friday, November 2.

Among 42 analysts covering Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), 37 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Mastercard Incorporated had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by S&P Research on Friday, July 31. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, April 29. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 1 by Cowen & Co. Wells Fargo maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Thursday, March 29. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $20500 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Top Pick” rating in Wednesday, February 1 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $140.0 target in Wednesday, August 30 report. On Thursday, January 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 11 by Guggenheim. Compass Point initiated it with “Neutral” rating and $75 target in Friday, April 15 report. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Friday, July 27 with “Overweight”.

Incline Global Management Llc, which manages about $222.93M and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 18,326 shares to 833,794 shares, valued at $36.22M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 202,986 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 423,444 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp (Call) (NYSE:MAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Guardian Life Ins Com Of America holds 2,574 shares. Daiwa Gru has invested 0.1% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Gateway Inv Advisers Lc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Eqis Cap Management Incorporated has invested 0.59% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Oakworth Cap Incorporated reported 1,633 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership accumulated 1,409 shares. Swiss Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 3.25M shares. Petrus Trust Lta owns 0.05% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,004 shares. Jackson Square Prtnrs Ltd Com holds 4.01 million shares or 4.51% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Incorporated Oh owns 13,012 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Chickasaw Capital Mgmt Llc owns 20,466 shares. Cim Mangement stated it has 0.57% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Braun Stacey Associate Inc owns 112,171 shares. Zweig holds 151,056 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.57% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73B and $2.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Corp (NYSE:BAH) by 21,835 shares to 9,617 shares, valued at $477,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progress Software Corp Com (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 45,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,511 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc Com (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 19 investors sold VRSK shares while 158 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 147.13 million shares or 0.61% more from 146.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Company owns 2,068 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd has invested 0.05% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Asset Mngmt One holds 0.07% or 263,326 shares. Da Davidson & accumulated 10,386 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 87 shares. Burney owns 16,230 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa owns 144,590 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Profund Ltd Liability Com invested in 14,064 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd holds 0.02% or 2,957 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Architects has invested 0.02% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Co National Bank reported 45,156 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 5,439 shares. Waratah Capital Advsr Ltd invested in 0.15% or 12,012 shares. Moreover, Akre Capital Mgmt Limited Company has 3.58% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 2.54M shares. Congress Asset Company Ma reported 71,840 shares.

Among 20 analysts covering Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Verisk Analytics had 55 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, February 15 by Susquehanna. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 18 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $108 target in Wednesday, July 18 report. The rating was initiated by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, January 20 with “Sector Perform”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, January 18 by Morgan Stanley. Wood initiated Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) rating on Tuesday, July 21. Wood has “Outperform” rating and $90 target. The stock of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 3 by Credit Suisse. Robert W. Baird maintained Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) rating on Thursday, December 7. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $106.0 target. On Thursday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Friday, June 9 with “Buy”.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 29 sales for $77.77 million activity. MILLS ANDREW G had sold 3,000 shares worth $330,000 on Friday, July 6. The insider Anquillare Mark V sold 53,125 shares worth $5.93M. Foskett Christopher M sold 5,300 shares worth $614,058. Shavel Lee bought 331 shares worth $37,032. McCarthy Vincent de P. also sold $381,553 worth of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) on Monday, November 19. Another trade for 87,193 shares valued at $9.82M was made by Thompson Kenneth E on Wednesday, July 11.