Piermont Capital Management Llc increased Umb Financial Corporation (UMBF) stake by 16.2% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Piermont Capital Management Llc acquired 5,730 shares as Umb Financial Corporation (UMBF)’s stock declined 17.16%. The Piermont Capital Management Llc holds 41,100 shares with $2.91 million value, up from 35,370 last quarter. Umb Financial Corporation now has $2.96B valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $59.34. About 1.18M shares traded or 331.61% up from the average. UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) has declined 15.77% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UMBF News: 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.18; 21/05/2018 – UMB Financial at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 03/05/2018 – 3PEA International Announces the Appointment of Dennis Triplett, Former CEO of Healthcare Services at UMB Bank, as a Non; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Rev $253.3M; 16/03/2018 Marquette Transportation Finance Renewed as ATA Featured Product Provider; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.15; 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in UMB Financial; 15/05/2018 – Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Exits Position in UMB Financial; 24/04/2018 – UMB FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.15

Seacor Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) had a decrease of 0.01% in short interest. SMHI’s SI was 693,300 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 0.01% from 693,400 shares previously. With 31,000 avg volume, 22 days are for Seacor Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI)’s short sellers to cover SMHI’s short positions. The SI to Seacor Marine Holdings Inc’s float is 4.27%. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.05. About 186,632 shares traded or 373.52% up from the average. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SMHI News: 27/04/2018 – SEACOR Marine Announces Expansion of Board of Directors; 27/04/2018 – SEACOR MARINE REPORTS EXPANSION OF BOARD; 22/03/2018 – SEACOR Marine 4Q Rev $49.3M; 02/04/2018 – SEACOR Marine Announces Change of Chief Financial Officer; 22/03/2018 – SEACOR Marine 4Q EPS $1.20; 29/03/2018 – SEACOR Marine Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Seacor Marine; 20/04/2018 – SEACOR MARINE – CO, CARLYLE GROUP ALSO AGREED TO AMEND NOTES TO EXTEND MATURITY OF NOTES BY 12 MONTHS TO DECEMBER 2023; 10/05/2018 – SEACOR Marine 1Q Rev $51.7M; 02/05/2018 – SEACOR Marine Announces Closing of Transaction with Carlyle for the Exchange and Amendment of Convertible Notes

More notable recent UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 07, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “UMB Healthcare Services Offers Analysis of Health Savings Account Accountholders – Business Wire” published on December 04, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Reasons to Invest in UMB Financial (UMBF) Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2018. More interesting news about UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) CEO Mariner Kemper on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 24, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) CEO Mariner Kemper on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.38, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold UMBF shares while 62 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 41.94 million shares or 2.51% less from 43.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc holds 96,043 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Limited stated it has 3,005 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3,810 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd stated it has 923,918 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 9,155 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc holds 0.09% or 89,842 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested 0% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Liberty Mutual Grp Inc Asset Management owns 8,772 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Kwmg Limited Company holds 15,963 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.01% or 190,382 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) for 29,670 shares. First Mercantile Trust reported 140 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.04% invested in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) for 12,300 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors has 153 shares. 5,241 are owned by Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can.

Piermont Capital Management Llc decreased First Citizens Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCNCA) stake by 690 shares to 7,855 valued at $3.55 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:PARR) stake by 15,190 shares and now owns 99,990 shares. Interface Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) was reduced too.

Since July 3, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 12 sales for $2.55 million activity. On Friday, September 14 the insider Murphy Timothy R. bought $74,540. GRAVES GREG M had bought 15 shares worth $1,014. $543,441 worth of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) shares were sold by Hagedorn Michael D. Shares for $35,030 were sold by Payne Jennifer M on Friday, November 16. On Monday, September 10 the insider Brian J Walker sold $37,876. KEMPER J MARINER sold $37,750 worth of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) on Tuesday, September 4. Johnson Shannon Andresen sold $30,708 worth of stock.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. provides marine and support transportation services to offshore gas and oil exploration, development, and production facilities worldwide. The company has market cap of $246.29 million. It operates a fleet of offshore support and specialty vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; tow rigs and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, and repair. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is headquartered in Houma, Louisiana.