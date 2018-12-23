Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) stake by 8.94% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 6,270 shares as Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)’s stock declined 10.28%. The Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc holds 63,846 shares with $3.21 million value, down from 70,116 last quarter. Archer Daniels Midland Co now has $22.87B valuation. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $40.8. About 8.21 million shares traded or 123.40% up from the average. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has risen 7.94% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 10/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: Rear Adm. Bolivar Speaks to Florida Economic Club; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS TO SUPPORT NEW STRUCTURE; 16/05/2018 – Bunge cuts biodiesel output in German refinery; 16/05/2018 – ADM FEELS OPTIMISTIC THAT CHINA COULD HELP DRIVE ETHANOL MARGINS TO 30 CENTS TO 40 CENTS OVER MEDIUM TERM -CFO; 16/05/2018 – ADM SEES GLOBAL SOYMEAL BUYERS ARE NO LONGER BUYING HAND-TO-MOUTH, OUTLOOK FOR 2019 IS ‘VERY, VERY HEALTHY’ FOR OILSEEDS BUSINESS -CFO; 01/05/2018 – ADM: HALF OF MARK-TO-MARKET IMPACT IN OILSEEDS TO REVERSE IN 2Q; 16/05/2018 – ADM SEES HISTORICAL TAX BILL DECLINING ON NEW TAX LAW; 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-FIVE U.S. SORGHUM VESSELS OUT OF AT LEAST 20 BOUND FOR CHINA CHANGE COURSE AFTER BEIJING SAYS SHIPMENTS WILL REQUIRE HEFTY DEPOSITS – REUTERS SHIPPING DATA; 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. SORGHUM FLEET MAKES U-TURN HOURS AFTER CHINA RETALIATES AGAINST U.S. TARIFFS – REUTERS SHIPPING DATA; 17/05/2018 – ALICORP REPORTS ASSIGNMENT OF BUY PACT FOR ADM-SAO S.A

Among 12 analysts covering Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Tractor Supply had 18 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Friday, September 14. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 11 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 27 report. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 18 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, July 27 by Wedbush. Oppenheimer downgraded Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) rating on Monday, December 3. Oppenheimer has “Perform” rating and $100 target. The stock of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 27 by PiperJaffray. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, October 26. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, October 26 to “Outperform”. Wedbush upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, October 26 report. See Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) latest ratings:

13/12/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

10/12/2018 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $100 New Target: $105 Maintain

03/12/2018 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Perform New Target: $100 Downgrade

26/10/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $98 New Target: $102 Maintain

26/10/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $67 New Target: $95 Upgrade

26/10/2018 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $80 New Target: $100 Upgrade

26/10/2018 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

24/10/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $78 New Target: $92 Maintain

11/10/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $75 New Target: $83 Maintain

14/09/2018 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $90 New Target: $100 Maintain

Since June 22, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 selling transactions for $5.24 million activity. The insider Stott John P sold $60,857. Another trade for 3,847 shares valued at $196,235 was made by Taets Joseph D. on Monday, August 20. Another trade for 2,100 shares valued at $99,429 was made by Young Ray G on Wednesday, November 7. 100,151 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shares with value of $4.84M were sold by D AMBROSE MICHAEL.

Analysts await Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 12.20% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.82 per share. ADM’s profit will be $515.79M for 11.09 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Archer-Daniels-Midland Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Archer-Daniels Midland had 5 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, November 8, the company rating was upgraded by Argus Research. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, August 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 3 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, July 9. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $57 target in Wednesday, August 1 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 29 investors sold ADM shares while 207 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 411.37 million shares or 1.30% less from 416.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability stated it has 12,782 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Amer Assets Invest Mgmt Ltd stated it has 30,830 shares. Pennsylvania Tru holds 5,823 shares. 1,490 are held by Trustmark Financial Bank Tru Department. Moreover, Amer Intl Grp Inc has 0.03% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 202,673 shares. Alphamark Ltd Liability holds 1.17% or 57,909 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.07% or 995,936 shares. Afam Cap reported 173,205 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & stated it has 0.11% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Moreover, Blackrock has 0.1% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Cambridge Financial Grp Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). 51,270 are held by Atria Investments Ltd Liability. Argi Services invested in 0.13% or 44,332 shares. Lourd Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 18,585 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Qs Limited reported 433,845 shares.

More notable recent Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) – Trade Truce: Market Appears To Get A Big Lift As Tariff Fears Retreat After G20 – Benzinga” on December 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ethanol Falls To A Record Low – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “COFCO International Joins Initiative to Modernize Global Agricultural Commodity Trade Operations – Business Wire” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Trump bump for agriculture/farming stocks – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Bunge CEO Latest Casualty of Investor Activism – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 sales for $22.63 million activity. Barbarick Steve K had sold 21,257 shares worth $1.89M. Shares for $488,607 were sold by Barton Kurt D on Wednesday, July 18. FRAZELL CHAD MICHAEL sold 19,818 shares worth $1.92M. On Monday, September 10 PARRISH BENJAMIN F JR sold $2.26 million worth of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) or 25,252 shares. Shares for $12.70M were sold by SANDFORT GREGORY A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold Tractor Supply Company shares while 194 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 95.91 million shares or 0.58% less from 96.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia accumulated 0.01% or 24,677 shares. 300 are held by Bartlett Ltd Liability Company. 6,350 are owned by Tower Bridge Advsrs. Switzerland-based Gam Holdg Ag has invested 0.04% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). D E Shaw reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Bank & Trust Of America De reported 609,323 shares. M&T Bancshares invested 0.01% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Numerixs Investment Tech holds 3,000 shares. Chilton Invest Co Ltd Com has invested 0.09% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). The Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.02% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 31,004 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fiera holds 567,240 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Smith Salley & Assocs holds 4,122 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Kepos Cap Ltd Partnership has 0.06% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 12,282 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md holds 771,557 shares.

More notable recent Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “DKS or TSCO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oppenheimer warns on Tractor Supply – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “7 S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Trading Within 10% of an All-Time High – Investorplace.com” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “New Research Coverage Highlights Tractor Supply, Shaw Communications, Alkermes plc, Jacobs Engineering Group, Eastman Chemical, and Varian Medical â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 3, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 03, 2018.