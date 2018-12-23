Among 3 analysts covering Ducommun (NYSE:DCO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ducommun had 3 analyst reports since August 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 14 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 7. See Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) latest ratings:

12/12/2018 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $47 Initiates Coverage On

14/11/2018 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $44 New Target: $46 Maintain

07/08/2018 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $39 New Target: $42 Maintain

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 14.28% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc sold 4,855 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock declined 1.64%. The Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc holds 29,149 shares with $3.33 million value, down from 34,004 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $754.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24 million shares traded or 186.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – ChannelNet Launches OneClick Financial for Banks and Credit Unions; 26/04/2018 – MSFT SEES 4Q PRODUCTIVITY,BUSINESS PROCESSES REV $9.55B-$9.75B; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS APPETITE FOR M&A IS UNCHANGED; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 16/05/2018 – Microsoft attempted to launch an affordable Surface-branded laptop in 2012 with the release of the Surface RT; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 P; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Meeder Asset Management invested in 2.32% or 270,766 shares. Dean Investment Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 44,771 shares. Axa stated it has 1.46% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Country Club Tru Na accumulated 179,888 shares or 2.39% of the stock. Asset Inc holds 1.82% or 973,813 shares in its portfolio. Kdi Capital Partners Limited Liability invested 2.31% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Diamond Hill reported 2.14% stake. Brookmont Cap Mgmt owns 38,593 shares. Aviance Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company has 23,768 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Cipher Lp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,301 shares. 64,026 are held by Newfocus Gp Limited Co. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Llc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 63,039 shares. Indiana-based First Corporation In has invested 1.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wilkins Investment Counsel holds 0.23% or 6,595 shares. Auxier Asset Management has invested 3.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased Ishares Floating Rate Bond E (FLOT) stake by 7,530 shares to 57,830 valued at $2.95 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) stake by 6,062 shares and now owns 7,062 shares. Ishares Tr S&P Smlcap 600 (IJR) was raised too.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37 billion for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, November 29 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 20. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $120 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, July 20. The rating was reinitiated by Atlantic Securities on Monday, June 25 with “Overweight”. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $114 target in Thursday, October 25 report. The company was maintained on Friday, July 20 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, July 20. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, September 7 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, July 23 by Argus Research. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 17 report.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity. Shares for $4.45 million were sold by Hogan Kathleen T on Friday, August 31. Hood Amy sold $13.09 million worth of stock. 4,000 shares valued at $422,000 were sold by Capossela Christopher C on Monday, December 10. 20,000 shares valued at $2.15M were sold by BROD FRANK H on Wednesday, October 31. The insider Nadella Satya sold 203,418 shares worth $21.70M.

Since September 5, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $240,945 activity. $203,799 worth of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) was sold by DUCOMMUN ROBERT C on Wednesday, September 5. Wampler Christopher D. had sold 530 shares worth $20,426 on Tuesday, December 11.

The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.85. About 73,000 shares traded or 83.60% up from the average. Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) has risen 37.79% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical DCO News: 10/05/2018 – Ducommun 1Q Rev $150.5M; 23/04/2018 – Ducommun Sees Acquisition Accretive to Earnings Within First Yr; 24/04/2018 – Ducommun Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Ducommun Acquires Certified Thermoplastics Co., LLC; 15/03/2018 – Ducommun at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Noble Capital Markets; 22/05/2018 – Ducommun Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Ducommun Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Ducommun Presenting at Conference May 23; 08/03/2018 Ducommun Access Event Set By Noble Capital Markets for Mar. 15; 10/05/2018 – DUCOMMUN INC – BACKLOG OF $820 MLN AT QTR-END

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services and products primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company has market cap of $397.65 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems (SS). It has a 22.67 P/E ratio. The ES segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical assemblies; radar enclosures; aircraft avionics racks; shipboard communications and control enclosures; wire harnesses; and other high-level complex assemblies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.31, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 6 investors sold Ducommun Incorporated shares while 33 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 8.69 million shares or 3.09% less from 8.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De owns 0% invested in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) for 31,764 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 46,441 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Gru Inc holds 0% or 24 shares. Essex Invest Mgmt Ltd reported 55,441 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Eam Ltd, a California-based fund reported 28,446 shares. Victory Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) for 57,067 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 1,050 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com New York has 0% invested in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). Citadel Advsr Ltd Company accumulated 18,342 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.03% or 14,982 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). Georgia-based Advisory Services Networks Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). Franklin owns 201,600 shares. Schwab Charles Invest Mngmt accumulated 23,800 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag invested in 44,329 shares or 0% of the stock.