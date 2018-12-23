Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 Co. (PSX) by 3.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 3,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,235 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.07 million, up from 94,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $82.38. About 5.02 million shares traded or 66.04% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 9.22% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 47.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc sold 7,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,498 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $967,000, down from 16,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $71.64. About 7.72 million shares traded or 78.15% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 14.27% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 09/05/2018 – Valero Reports Power Outage at Texas City Refinery; 04/05/2018 – Valero Texas City refinery alky unit may be shut through Q3 2018; 10/05/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Disruption, Leak at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 2018 Capital Investment Plans Remain at $2.7B; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – DON’T THINK THERE ARE SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITIES FOR CONSOLIDATION IN THE REFINING BUSINESS – CONF CALL; 15/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES LARGE HYDROCRACKER RESTART; 23/04/2018 – Valero Reports Air Shutdown at Texas City Refinery; 27/03/2018 – VALERO MEMPHIS TENNESSEE REFINERY HYDROGEN PLANT OPERATING AT REDUCED RATES; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – CONTINUES TO TARGET A TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPER. ACTIVITIES FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – TAMMY ODOM, COURT CLERK, COMMENTS ON VALERO UNIT FIRE BY PHONE

Since November 20, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.98 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 35 investors sold PSX shares while 356 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 305.42 million shares or 2.74% less from 314.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.11% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Swiss Bank has 0.18% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Orleans Capital Mgmt Corporation La reported 7,950 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Buckingham Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 4,937 shares stake. Moreover, Lincoln Capital Ltd Liability Com has 4.46% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Bb&T Corporation has 0.15% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 72,086 shares. Boston has 0.13% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 550 were reported by Hanson Mcclain. Korea Corp accumulated 0.11% or 206,523 shares. Capital Investment Ltd Co accumulated 4,031 shares. 200 are owned by Wealthcare Cap Mgmt Ltd. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd holds 0.04% or 4,661 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd has 0.19% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 1.91M shares. Homrich Berg invested in 0.03% or 4,142 shares. L S Advisors reported 0.15% stake.

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10 million and $418.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) by 10,860 shares to 693,945 shares, valued at $30.03M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Phillips 66: Reloading The Growth Pipeline In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on December 16, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Phillips 66 – My Opinion After The Third Quarter 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “5 Oil Stocks to Buy Even If Oil Prices Keep Falling – Investorplace.com” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Phillips 66 Partners names female executive as new COO to lead MLP – Houston Business Journal” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Phillips 66: Buffett Dividend Stock On Sale – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Among 22 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Phillips 66 had 94 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Howard Weil upgraded the stock to “Sector Outperform” rating in Thursday, September 28 report. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 23 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Monday, April 9 with “Neutral”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, October 10 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, November 2. Wells Fargo maintained Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on Monday, October 29 with “Outperform” rating. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $92 target in Wednesday, November 15 report. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 18 by Goldman Sachs. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $89 target in Wednesday, August 2 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of PSX in report on Thursday, September 14 with “Hold” rating.

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Good And Bad News About VLO – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Report: Developing Opportunities within T-Mobile US, Philip Morris International, Sirius XM, Universal Health Services, Valero Energy, and Dunkin’ Brands Group â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on December 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Valero Has 50% Upside – Seeking Alpha” on October 23, 2018. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Insider Buys Of The Week: Aramark, Royal Caribbean, Valero Energy – Yahoo Finance” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Is VLO An Acronym For Volatility? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold VLO shares while 353 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 256 raised stakes. 315.70 million shares or 1.71% less from 321.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Smith Graham Com Limited Partnership holds 0.69% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 64,130 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank & reported 0.04% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Stadion Money Management reported 0.01% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Mount Lucas Management Lp invested in 3.35% or 200,921 shares. Green Square Limited Com reported 77,807 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland), Switzerland-based fund reported 2,154 shares. Bailard reported 0.05% stake. Segall Bryant & Hamill stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Hanseatic Mgmt Services reported 6,911 shares stake. Ima Wealth reported 2,483 shares stake. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 4,325 shares. 584,266 were accumulated by Pggm. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur holds 3.17% or 44,133 shares. Randolph Incorporated has invested 5.82% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). First Hawaiian Bancorporation holds 10,762 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Among 25 analysts covering Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Valero Energy Corporation had 101 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 24 by Jefferies. The rating was downgraded by Howard Weil to “Sector Perform” on Wednesday, April 11. The stock of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, March 13. Barclays Capital maintained Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) rating on Friday, April 27. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $135 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, July 31. RBC Capital Markets maintained Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) on Friday, January 29 with “Outperform” rating. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 14 report. The stock of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Monday, August 24. The rating was upgraded by Standpoint Research on Friday, October 12 to “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Friday, October 19 to “Sell”.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc, which manages about $202.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap (SCZ) by 8,942 shares to 99,159 shares, valued at $6.18 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays Inv (FLRN) by 19,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,477 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Index F (IVV).

Since July 30, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.71 million activity. Shares for $116,755 were sold by Waters Stephen M on Monday, July 30. $1.82M worth of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) was bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J.