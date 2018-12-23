Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (PPSI) formed multiple bottom with $5.00 target or 6.00% below today’s $5.32 share price. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (PPSI) has $46.47M valuation. The stock increased 3.00% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.32. About 2,094 shares traded. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) has declined 23.13% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PPSI News: 08/05/2018 – PIONEER POWER SOLUTIONS INC – NO DEBT OR SIGNIFICANT LIABILITIES ARE BEING ASSUMED BY CLEANSPARK IN ASSET SALE; 08/05/2018 – PIONEER POWER SOLUTIONS INC – ON MAY 2, PIONEER CUSTOM ELECTRIC PRODUCTS CORP, UNIT OF CO ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH CLEANSPARK, INC; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Power Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPSI); 28/03/2018 – Pioneer Power Solutions 4Q Loss $10M; 14/05/2018 – Pioneer Power Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 28/03/2018 – Pioneer Power Solutions 4Q Rev $23.6M; 14/05/2018 – Pioneer Power Solutions Sees 2018 Revenue Growth High-Single-Digit; 28/03/2018 – PIONEER POWER SOLUTIONS INC PPSI.O – IN ADDITION, MANAGEMENT EXPECTS TO INCREASE ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR OF 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 28/03/2018 – PIONEER POWER SOLUTIONS – SALES BACKLOG (REFLECTING CONTINUING OPERATIONS) AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS ABOUT $28.9 MLN VS $27.9 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 14/05/2018 – PIONEER POWER SOLUTIONS – REAFFIRMS EXPECTATIONS FOR CO TO GENERATE HIGH-SINGLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN REV FROM CONT OPS FOR 2018 COMPARED TO 2017

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased Simmons 1St Natl Corp (SFNC) stake by 77.94% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 256,952 shares as Simmons 1St Natl Corp (SFNC)’s stock declined 18.39%. The Maltese Capital Management Llc holds 72,713 shares with $2.14M value, down from 329,665 last quarter. Simmons 1St Natl Corp now has $2.19B valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $23.67. About 1.01M shares traded or 166.83% up from the average. Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) has declined 5.32% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SFNC News: 23/04/2018 – Simmons First National 1Q EPS 55c; 23/04/2018 – Simmons First National 1Q Net $51.3M; 23/04/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 4.17%, EST. 3.98%; 24/04/2018 – Simmons First Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Small-Cap Value Adds Simmons First; 16/03/2018 KBRA Assigns Senior Unsecured Debt Rating of BBB+ to Simmons First National Corporation; 23/04/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.57; 19/03/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 21/03/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP- PRICED ITS OFFERING OF $330 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 5% FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028; 02/05/2018 – Simmons First National: Steve Massanelli Named Investor Relations Officer

Analysts await Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) to report earnings on March, 27. They expect $0.15 EPS, up 400.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.03 per share. PPSI’s profit will be $1.31M for 8.87 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.44% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 3 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.00, from 4 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 0 investors sold Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 2.13 million shares or 48.92% less from 4.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vanguard Gru accumulated 58,901 shares or 0% of the stock. Macquarie Limited invested in 0% or 6,940 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0% or 18,959 shares in its portfolio. Perritt Capital Mngmt reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI). Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 229 shares. 550,023 were reported by North Star Investment Management Corporation. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Co has 61,260 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 44 were accumulated by Tower Research Capital Limited Co (Trc). First Wilshire Securities Management has invested 0.42% in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI). Blackrock stated it has 23,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kennedy Mgmt Inc holds 0.06% or 659,930 shares. Barclays Public Ltd holds 47 shares. Heartland Advisors Inc accumulated 350,500 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System invested 0% in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI).

Since November 19, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $41,475 activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $41,475 was made by BURROW PATRICK A on Monday, November 19.

Analysts await Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) to report earnings on January, 28. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 24.49% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.49 per share. SFNC’s profit will be $56.44M for 9.70 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Simmons First National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased Pjt Partners Inc stake by 30,042 shares to 170,042 valued at $8.90M in 2018Q3. It also upped Independent Bank Corp Mich (NASDAQ:IBCP) stake by 160,804 shares and now owns 999,704 shares. First Finl Bancorp Oh (NASDAQ:FFBC) was raised too.