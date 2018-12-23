Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH) stake by 5.08% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Pioneer Trust Bank N A acquired 1,660 shares as Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Pioneer Trust Bank N A holds 34,343 shares with $9.14 million value, up from 32,683 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Com now has $229.29B valuation. The stock decreased 1.69% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $238.34. About 12.21M shares traded or 219.63% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has risen 21.07% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.54, REV VIEW $224.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $11.70 TO $11.95; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES NAMED IN SUIT BY UNITED HEALTHCARE; 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – LARRY RENFRO TO LEAD ENTERPRISEWIDE GROWTH EFFORTS, OPTUM VENTURES INVESTMENT FUNDS; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Pharmacy Discounts to Millions of Americans; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western R; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-UnitedHealth joins bids for Envision unit – Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q UnitedHealthcare Revenue $45.46B

Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc (GFY) investors sentiment increased to 3.33 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 1.83, from 1.5 in 2018Q2. The ratio is positive, as 10 investment managers increased and started new positions, while 3 sold and decreased stakes in Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 2.98 million shares, up from 1.45 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 2 Increased: 7 New Position: 3.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Democratsâ€™ Congressional Win Could Be Huge for 4 Top Health Care Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on November 30, 2018, also Thestreet.com with their article: “UnitedHealth Is Signaling a Buy – TheStreet” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “DaVita and UNH agree to drop price of Medical Group deal to $4.34B – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Texas Judgeâ€™s Ruling on Obamacare Torpedoes Hospital Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy UnitedHealth Group After The Dip – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold UNH shares while 499 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 787.07 million shares or 0.65% less from 792.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Accuvest Global reported 2,832 shares. Liberty Capital Mgmt Inc reported 16,194 shares. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Lc owns 25,919 shares. Stralem & Inc accumulated 3.61% or 45,645 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt holds 0.59% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 156,146 shares. Gam Ag has 0.43% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Tekla Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 3.32% stake. Polaris Greystone Fincl Group Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Blair William & Il has 259,148 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Inc reported 3.37% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bartlett And Limited Liability Corporation, Ohio-based fund reported 4,823 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 471 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Tru Com reported 3,981 shares stake. Moreover, Reinhart Inc has 0.02% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 62,497 were accumulated by Da Davidson And.

Among 10 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. UnitedHealth Group had 15 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, December 17 by Argus Research. Citigroup downgraded UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Monday, September 10 to “Neutral” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of UNH in report on Friday, October 12 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, October 17. Citigroup maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Wednesday, July 18. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $288 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, November 28. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Monday, November 26. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $31000 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 3 by Jefferies. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, September 5. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Monday, September 24 by Raymond James.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 insider sales for $28.26 million activity. $44,796 worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was sold by Shine Kenneth Irwin. Nelson Steven H sold $7.05 million worth of stock. 6,090 shares were sold by BURKE RICHARD T, worth $1.72M on Wednesday, November 28. $1.51M worth of stock was sold by WILENSKY GAIL R on Wednesday, September 12. 5,000 shares valued at $1.32 million were sold by HOOPER MICHELE J on Thursday, September 13. WILSON D ELLEN sold $4.07M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Friday, August 24.

The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.37. About 12,801 shares traded or 22.22% up from the average. Western Asset Variable Rate Str (GFY) has declined 7.27% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500.

Sit Investment Associates Inc holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Western Asset Variable Rate Str for 1.19 million shares. Smith Moore & Co. owns 13,300 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stephens Inc Ar has 0.02% invested in the company for 46,557 shares. The Florida-based Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has invested 0.01% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 11,251 shares.

More notable recent Western Asset Variable Rate Str (NYSE:GFY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor declares monthly distribution – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Form N-CSR WESTERN ASSET VARIABLE For: Sep 30 – StreetInsider.com” published on November 30, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc. Portfolio Composition as of March 31, 2018 – Business Wire” on April 26, 2018. More interesting news about Western Asset Variable Rate Str (NYSE:GFY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Ups Distribution 25% – Seeking Alpha” published on October 05, 2017 as well as Businessinsider.com‘s news article titled: “AMEX Trading Floor Pranks – Business Insider” with publication date: July 08, 2012.

Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $71.75 million. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. It has a 11.36 P/E ratio. Ltd.