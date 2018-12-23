Pitcairn Company decreased Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) stake by 18.51% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Pitcairn Company sold 1,975 shares as Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)’s stock declined 14.59%. The Pitcairn Company holds 8,697 shares with $1.98M value, down from 10,672 last quarter. Fleetcor Technologies Inc now has $15.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $176.4. About 1.42M shares traded or 83.51% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 0.08% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 25/05/2018 – FLEETCOR INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. – FLT; 09/04/2018 – FleetCor Boosts CEO Clarke’s Pay 79% to $52.6 Million for 2017; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.20 TO $10.50, EST. $10.30; 07/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates FleetCor Technologies, Inc; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Rev $585.5M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – ENTERED NEW AGREEMENT WITH PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. TO ENABLE CARD-LESS FUEL PAYMENTS AT BR GAS STATIONS IN BRAZIL; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO WILL MANAGE, OPERATE & SELL SHELL FUEL CARD TO SMALL-TO-MEDIUM ENTERPRISES ACROSS 11 MARKETS IN EUROPE THROUGH 2025; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 EPS $7.55-EPS $7.85; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDED EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT WITH SHELL; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.50

Cts Corporation (NYSE:CTS) had a decrease of 7.06% in short interest. CTS’s SI was 669,600 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 7.06% from 720,500 shares previously. With 171,000 avg volume, 4 days are for Cts Corporation (NYSE:CTS)’s short sellers to cover CTS’s short positions. The SI to Cts Corporation’s float is 2.06%. The stock decreased 3.81% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $24.46. About 625,229 shares traded or 240.48% up from the average. CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) has risen 4.30% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CTS News: 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Verus Securitization Trust 2018-INV1 Cts Prlm Rtgs; 13/05/2018 – TELSTRA REAFFIRMED IT EXPECTS FY18 TOTAL DIV TO BE A22 CTS-SHR; 27/04/2018 – TABLE-CTS 4345.T -2017/18 group results; 04/04/2018 – RENEWABLE FUEL RIN (D6) CREDITS FALL TO AS LOW AS 30 CTS EACH, DOWN BY 10 CENTS FROM PREVIOUS SESSION’S ENDING PRICES -TRADERS; 22/03/2018 – CTS International Logistics Falls 7.1% to Lowest in Six Weeks; 23/04/2018 – MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL 4Q DPU 2.95 SING CENTS VS 2.88 CTS YR AGO; 30/05/2018 – CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: Waldbühne Berlin opens new backstage area; 23/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA: CTS EVENTIM ACHIEVES SIGNIFICANT REVENUE AND EARNINGS GROWTH IN FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO `ACTIVELY INVESTIGATING’ CTS LABS REPORT ON CO; 22/03/2018 – CTS EVENTIM SAYS 2017 GROUP REVENUES GROW BY ALMOST A QUARTER TO 1.034 BILLION EUROS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.92, from 1.92 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 14 investors sold CTS Corporation shares while 44 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 30.64 million shares or 1.89% less from 31.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Royal Bank Of Canada accumulated 29,380 shares. Brown Advisory reported 0.07% of its portfolio in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). Price T Rowe Md holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) for 1.56 million shares. Moreover, Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0% invested in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). Northern Trust has 0.01% invested in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) for 1.23M shares. Zacks Inv reported 59,891 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.02% or 14,600 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). Fmr Limited Company has invested 0% in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). Moreover, Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). Tributary Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 212,300 shares. Huntington State Bank has invested 0% in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 59,871 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 10,868 shares stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $363,018 activity. On Friday, November 2 the insider Agrawal Ashish bought $1,182. $364,200 worth of CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) was sold by O’SULLIVAN KIERAN M on Friday, August 31.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the transportation, industrial, medical, information technology, defense and aerospace, and communications markets. The company has market cap of $809.31 million. It offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets. It has a 53.88 P/E ratio. The firm also creates and develops sensing technology for radio frequency measurement and control systems.

Among 4 analysts covering Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Fleetcor Technologies had 4 analyst reports since July 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 20, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, December 11 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.60, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 36 investors sold FLT shares while 141 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 82.12 million shares or 3.27% less from 84.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt accumulated 15,547 shares. Tiverton Asset Llc reported 1,200 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 6,132 shares. Tiger Management Ltd holds 1.21% or 1.12M shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited holds 0.01% or 1,995 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 11,700 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank reported 991 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs Sa stated it has 56,680 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 23,964 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Moreover, Advisory Research Inc has 0.01% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund holds 1,670 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). 66 are held by Huntington Retail Bank. Tokio Marine Asset holds 45,860 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co Ny invested in 0.08% or 17,261 shares.