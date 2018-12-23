Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) stake by 34.09% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Pittenger & Anderson Inc acquired 1,023 shares as Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)’s stock declined 8.08%. The Pittenger & Anderson Inc holds 4,024 shares with $2.31M value, up from 3,001 last quarter. Intuitive Surgical Inc now has $50.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.01% or $13.86 during the last trading session, reaching $446.02. About 1.83M shares traded or 107.58% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 29.79% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) stake by 4.78% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Brigade Capital Management Lp acquired 141,229 shares as Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX)'s stock declined 40.28%. The Brigade Capital Management Lp holds 3.10 million shares with $30.66M value, up from 2.96 million last quarter. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp now has $213.27M valuation. The stock decreased 3.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 291,310 shares traded or 26.70% up from the average. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 44.96% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News; 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – K2 Principal Buys New 2.5% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage; 15/05/2018 – Shannon River Management Buys 1% of Magnachip Semiconductor; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M; 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Magnachip Semiconductor

Since December 13, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $3.61 million activity. On Thursday, December 13 the insider BRIGADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – LP bought $3.61M.

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased Turning Pt Brands Inc stake by 37,600 shares to 30,591 valued at $1.27 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) stake by 421,250 shares and now owns 445,000 shares. Trecora Res (NYSE:TREC) was reduced too.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 4,815 shares to 9,433 valued at $2.74M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ishares Tr (EEM) stake by 17,081 shares and now owns 80,814 shares. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) was reduced too.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 20 selling transactions for $59.70 million activity. 8,250 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares with value of $4.20 million were sold by MOHR MARSHALL. On Friday, August 31 RUBASH MARK J sold $196,000 worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 350 shares. GUTHART GARY S sold $15.24M worth of stock. Shares for $127,690 were sold by SMITH LONNIE M on Monday, August 6. 712 shares valued at $372,706 were sold by Myriam Curet on Tuesday, July 24. $123,002 worth of stock was sold by Samath Jamie on Monday, December 3. 3,000 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares with value of $1.57M were sold by Johnson Amal M.

