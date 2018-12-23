Ecofin Ltd decreased Exelon Corp (EXC) stake by 2.31% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ecofin Ltd sold 9,650 shares as Exelon Corp (EXC)’s stock rose 5.33%. The Ecofin Ltd holds 408,903 shares with $17.85 million value, down from 418,553 last quarter. Exelon Corp now has $44.38B valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 12.08 million shares traded or 102.63% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 15.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.17% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 30/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO 100% FROM 80%: NRC; 12/04/2018 – NEW JERSEY SENATE PASSES BILL AIDING PSEG, EXELON NUKE PLANTS; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Investing in Advancing Future of Nuclear Energy; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Clear That New, Large-Scale Nuclear Plants Aren’t Viable in Today’s U.S. Competitive Markets; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION SAYS FILED WITH ISO NEW ENGLAND INC TO RETIRE MYSTIC GENERATING STATION’S UNITS 7, 8, 9, AND JET UNIT ON JUNE 1, 2022; 22/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE OWN REACTORS IN NEW JERSEY; 26/04/2018 – EXELON: PLAN TO FURTHER CUT GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS BY 15%; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 29/03/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 02/05/2018 – EXELON CEO: UTILITY RATE BASE GROWTH 7.4% FROM 2017-2021

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased Capital One Finl (COF) stake by 299.39% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Pl Capital Advisors Llc acquired 98,800 shares as Capital One Finl (COF)’s stock declined 16.27%. The Pl Capital Advisors Llc holds 131,800 shares with $8.39 million value, up from 33,000 last quarter. Capital One Finl now has $34.29B valuation. The stock decreased 2.82% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $72.39. About 4.94 million shares traded or 72.29% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 13.27% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1q Net Interest Margin 6.93%; 29/03/2018 – Newtek Announces the Signing of a Letter of Intent for New $75.0 Million SBA 504 Credit Facility with Capital One; 24/04/2018 – Capital One: Common Equity Tier 1 Cap Ratio 10.5% at March 31; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17 billion of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., a subsidiary of Credit Suis; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.33 PCT AT APRIL END VS 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END; 10/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING EQUALWEIGHT; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS WILL NOT OBJECT TO REVISED CAPITAL PLAN SUBMITTED BY CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On Capital One Card Abs Following Accounts Addition; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Had Earlier Sold the Mortgages to Intermediary Credit Suisse; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS REVISED PLAN SHOWED “PROGRESS” IN ADDRESSING ISSUES IDENTIFIED IN FED REVIEW LAST YEAR

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $28.22 million activity. $391,394 worth of stock was sold by WARNER BRADFORD H on Monday, July 2. The insider Borgmann Kevin S. sold $1.91M. Shares for $24.05M were sold by FAIRBANK RICHARD D on Tuesday, July 24. Wassmer Michael J sold $227,600 worth of stock or 2,276 shares. HAY LEWIS III sold $1.64M worth of stock or 16,446 shares.

More recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Capital One, Discover, and Mastercard Are Falling Today – Motley Fool” on December 04, 2018. Also 247Wallst.com published the news titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Albermarle, Capital One, Equinix, KeyCorp, Kratos, Loweâ€™s, Micron, Skyworks, Yamana Gold and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 10, 2018. Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “Eli Leenaars to Join the Capital One Board of Directors – Stockhouse” with publication date: December 18, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.09, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 33 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 250 raised stakes. 403.72 million shares or 1.89% less from 411.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wealthtrust invested 0.04% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Utah Retirement stated it has 0.16% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Quantbot LP invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Proshare Advsr accumulated 0.08% or 129,016 shares. Harvest Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 2,250 shares. Amer Assets Invest Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 58,670 shares. Duff & Phelps Invest Management Company holds 0.01% or 4,820 shares. Advisory Serv Ntwk Lc reported 0.15% stake. Burt Wealth Advsr has 0.01% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Legacy Cap, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 4,659 shares. Greenleaf Trust reported 9,585 shares. Asset Mgmt One Co Limited owns 767,719 shares. 10,783 were accumulated by Fulton Bancorporation Na. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins invested in 0.09% or 7,350 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management has invested 2.53% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).

Among 10 analysts covering Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Capital One Financial had 12 analyst reports since July 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, November 1. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Wednesday, October 24. The stock of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, July 2. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of COF in report on Monday, July 30 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 24. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, December 10. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 9 by Oppenheimer. Morgan Stanley maintained Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) rating on Friday, July 20. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $109 target. Wells Fargo maintained Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) on Monday, October 1 with “Outperform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) on Friday, July 20 with “Outperform” rating.

Among 10 analysts covering Exelon (NYSE:EXC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Exelon had 13 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, September 24 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 6 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, July 9. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of EXC in report on Tuesday, September 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Tuesday, October 9. The firm has “Sector Outperform” rating by Howard Weil given on Tuesday, July 24. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Monday, September 17. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, July 16 report. On Friday, September 21 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.10, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 29 investors sold EXC shares while 245 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 728.89 million shares or 0.93% less from 735.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability holds 465,000 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 135,786 shares. Ci Investments owns 16,648 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 44,504 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Co has 4.49 million shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 1.53% or 4.79 million shares in its portfolio. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management has invested 0.04% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). 208,137 are held by Ing Groep Nv. Putnam Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.39M shares. Zwj Invest Counsel holds 514,801 shares or 1.83% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 19,299 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.13% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 2.54 million shares. Utah Retirement Sys stated it has 179,465 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Da Davidson And stated it has 24,420 shares. Westover Advsrs Llc accumulated 50,413 shares.

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exelon sues FirstEnergy Solutions over delays on $140M asset sale – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exelon’s Annova LNG export plant passes first FERC environmental test – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “BGE ranked top utility for business customers – Baltimore Business Journal” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Recent Analysis Shows Verizon Communications, MGM Resorts International, Exelon, Axon Enterprise, MDC, and TG Therapeutics Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ComEd Now Accepting Customer Applications for Solar Rebates – Business Wire” with publication date: December 13, 2018.