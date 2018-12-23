Plante Moran Financial Advisors Upped Its Nvidia (NVDA) Holding; Activision Blizzard Has 1.57 Sentiment

Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.37, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. The ratio has increased, as 391 hedge funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 249 trimmed and sold holdings in Activision Blizzard Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 663.95 million shares, up from 644.93 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Activision Blizzard Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 18 to 17 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 43 Reduced: 206 Increased: 269 New Position: 122.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc increased Nvidia Corp (NVDA) stake by 1216.33% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc acquired 1,192 shares as Nvidia Corp (NVDA)’s stock declined 44.72%. The Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc holds 1,290 shares with $363,000 value, up from 98 last quarter. Nvidia Corp now has $79.04B valuation. The stock decreased 4.09% or $5.53 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 21.59M shares traded or 36.61% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 20.90% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia into the tech slide because a big year for chipmaker is ahead; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia: Does the Whole Self-Driving Timeline Have to Be Reassessed? — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 30/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS SUSPENDED TESTING FOLLOWING FATAL UBER ACCIDENT; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA and Arm Partner to Bring Deep Learning to Billions of IoT Devices

Activision Blizzard, Inc. develops and publishes games for video game consoles, personal computers , mobile devices, and online social platforms. The company has market cap of $34.99 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Activision Publishing, Inc., Blizzard Entertainment, Inc., and King Digital Entertainment. It has a 60.49 P/E ratio. The firm develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content through retail channels or digital downloads; and downloadable content.

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 38.64% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.88 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $930.93 million for 9.40 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 159.57% EPS growth.

Sloane Robinson Llp holds 10.05% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. for 166,800 shares. Skytop Capital Management Llc owns 126,600 shares or 8.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bbr Partners Llc has 8.02% invested in the company for 667,055 shares. The New York-based Coatue Management Llc has invested 7.64% in the stock. Freshford Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 551,433 shares.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 2,876 shares to 30,933 valued at $6.98M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) stake by 29,382 shares and now owns 336,424 shares. Pimco Dynamic Credit And Mortg (PCI) was reduced too.

Among 23 analysts covering NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. NVIDIA had 25 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 17 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, November 16 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Friday, November 16 with “Neutral”. On Tuesday, November 13 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. Wells Fargo upgraded NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) rating on Wednesday, August 15. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $315 target. Deutsche Bank maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Friday, November 16 with “Hold” rating. Mizuho maintained the shares of NVDA in report on Friday, November 16 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, November 16 with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Tigress Financial given on Monday, November 26. Raymond James maintained the shares of NVDA in report on Friday, November 16 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.24, from 1.6 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 64 investors sold NVDA shares while 312 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 380 raised stakes. 371.72 million shares or 2.91% more from 361.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Columbus Circle Investors invested 0.57% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 1.11M are owned by Coatue Mgmt Lc. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation, Minnesota-based fund reported 77 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 49 shares in its portfolio. The Washington-based Brighton Jones Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 1,030 were reported by Inverness Counsel Lc. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Com holds 0.35% or 1.42M shares in its portfolio. Trb Advsrs Lp stated it has 40,000 shares. Bollard Group Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.18% or 15,915 shares. Guinness Asset Management holds 28,250 shares. Navellier And accumulated 2.27% or 62,418 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv, Missouri-based fund reported 7,791 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares holds 0.16% or 86,699 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).