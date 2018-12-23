Profit Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (PLT) by 28.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc bought 11,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,199 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.15M, up from 40,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.75% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $32.49. About 908,594 shares traded or 27.70% up from the average. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 23.74% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S: POLYCOM’S ACQUISITION BY PLANTRONICS CREDIT POSITIVE; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR: Plantronics Rtgs On Watch Neg On Polycom Buy Plan; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics 4Q Rev $216.1M; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics To Buy Polycom In Deal Valued At $2 Billion, Including Debt — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q Adj EPS 66c-Adj EPS 78c; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ EPS IMMEDIATELY; 21/03/2018 Plantronics Unveils Voyager 104: A Headset Designed For Trucking Professionals; 30/03/2018 – Plantronics (PLT) Plantronics to Acquire Polycom Conference (Transcript); 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, ROBERT HAGERTY TO ASSUME ROLE OF CHAIRMAN, MARV TSEU TOASSUME ROLE OF VICE-CHAIRMAN OF PLANTRONICS BOARD

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 32.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 39,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,264 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $752,000, down from 120,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. About 57.54M shares traded or 18.33% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 31.24% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.24% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 31/05/2018 – Top Ford Executive Tapped for Key Speaking Role at Women in Automotive Conference; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ‘IT WILL TAKE SOME TIME’ TO RESTORE PRODUCTION; 24/04/2018 – Wagner® Brake Releases First-to-Market Pads for Popular Ford and Toyota Vehicles, Expands Total Product Offerings across VIO; 04/04/2018 – Ford also plans to stop building the Fiesta and discontinue the Taurus, the Journal reported; 07/03/2018 – NYC Pride March Grand Marshals Are Billie Jean King, Lambda Legal, Tyler Ford and Kenita Placide to Spearhead June 24th March; 28/03/2018 – Elegant Aviator SUV Previews Lincoln’s Next Act With Power, Technology and Plug-In Hybrid Option; 15/05/2018 – BG Daily News: Fire at Ford parts supplier idles Bowling Green Metalforming; 09/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR IS UNCHANGED; 15/03/2018 – FORD SAYS FORD BRAND TARGETING N. AMERICA’S FRESHEST LINEUP AMONG FULL-LINE MAKERS BY 2020, REPLACING OVER 75 PCT OF ITS CURRENT PORTFOLIO; 11/04/2018 – Ford Motor’s premium Lincoln brand plans to build as many as five new vehicles in China by 2022, according to two U.S. sources, in a move to expand sales in the world’s largest vehicle market that would also blunt the impact of U.S-China trade spats

Among 6 analysts covering Plantronics (NYSE:PLT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Plantronics had 22 analyst reports since January 15, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. Roth Capital maintained the shares of PLT in report on Wednesday, November 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, January 18. The company was downgraded on Friday, July 28 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 1 by Sidoti. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, September 28 by Roth Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 31 by Northland Capital. The rating was upgraded by Sidoti on Tuesday, January 2 to “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Thursday, June 1 to “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 29 by Sidoti. Northland Capital maintained Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) on Monday, July 24 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.16, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 24 investors sold PLT shares while 59 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 30.99 million shares or 3.60% more from 29.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sei Invs holds 3,350 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 10,320 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 4,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 73 shares. D E Shaw Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Citigroup invested in 0% or 17,100 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Paloma Mngmt Commerce accumulated 3,820 shares. California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp reported 64,889 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 20,745 shares. Ohio-based Fifth Third Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Moreover, Macquarie Grp Limited has 0.06% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 611,041 shares. First Mercantile Commerce accumulated 1,350 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement owns 23,392 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $683,088 activity. The insider BURTON JOSEPH B sold $267,720. LOEBBAKA JEFF had sold 2,800 shares worth $126,185 on Tuesday, December 4.

More notable recent Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “5 Stocks To Watch For November 26, 2018 – Benzinga” on November 26, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “41 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on November 27, 2018, Fool.com published: “This 9.9%-Yielding Stockâ€™s Growth Prospects Are Beginning to Crystallize – The Motley Fool” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Plantronics Habitat Soundscaping Solution to Transform the New York City Dimension Data Office into a Productivity Center – GlobeNewswire” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) Drops Acquisition Talks With Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) – Benzinga” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Since August 2, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $25,163 activity. Shares for $98,890 were bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C on Thursday, August 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 84 investors sold F shares while 316 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.87 billion shares or 1.37% less from 1.90 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank reported 0.05% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Retirement Systems Of Alabama accumulated 1.81M shares. Washington Tru Communication invested 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Field & Main Bancorp reported 400 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors holds 0.03% or 11,387 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Llc holds 359,304 shares. Azimuth Limited Liability Co owns 187,660 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Kamunting Street Capital Management Limited Partnership reported 0.46% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Lsv Asset Management stated it has 25.18M shares. Bridgewater Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 99,838 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Putnam Invs Lc has 0.07% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 3.48M shares. Moody Bank & Trust Division stated it has 0.06% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 21,798 shares. Court Place Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.15% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 41,605 shares. Wade G W And owns 19,256 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on January, 23 after the close. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.39 per share. F’s profit will be $1.31B for 6.10 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $854.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 12,030 shares to 77,175 shares, valued at $9.44M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3,473 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,891 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Large-Cap Stocks to Buy in December – The Motley Fool” on December 19, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley: Ford Primed To Be ‘Valuable Part Of Auto 2.0’ (NYSE:F) – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “Elon Musk Says a Pick Up Is on the Way – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 16, 2018. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ford: My Prior Bearish View Was Short-Sighted – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Volkswagen talks big EV numbers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 07, 2018.