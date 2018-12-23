Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Platform Specialty Products Corp. (PAH) by 19.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 331,883 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.00M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.93M, up from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Platform Specialty Products Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $9.78. About 3.34 million shares traded or 31.69% up from the average. Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH) has risen 14.94% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PAH News: 09/05/2018 – Platform Specialty Products Corporation Announces the Closing of its Acquisition of HiTech Korea Co., Ltd by MacDermid Performa; 27/03/2018 – Platform Specialty at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 09/05/2018 – Platform Specialty Products Corporation Announces The Closing Of Its Acquisition Of HiTech Korea Co., Ltd By MacDermid Performance Solutions; 10/05/2018 – Platform Specialty at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 05/04/2018 – Platform Specialty Volume Surges More Than 13 Times Average; 03/05/2018 – PLATFORM SPECIALTY 1Q ADJ EPS 21C, EST. 19C; 03/05/2018 – PLATFORM SPECIALTY REAFFIRMS 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Platform Specialty 1Q Net $37.3M; 03/05/2018 – PLATFORM SPECIALTY PRODUCTS CORP – SEPARATION PLAN ON TRACK FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – Platform Specialty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Bbt Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 200% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.91M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $110.15. About 2.92M shares traded or 66.96% up from the average. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 0.36% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.91; 03/04/2018 – Marriott aims to cut commissions for online agencies -CEO; 30/04/2018 – Expedia’s Airplane + Hotel Etiquette Study Reveals the Latest in Travel Annoyances; 11/04/2018 – VANCOUVER ALSO TALKING TO EXPEDIA, TRIPADVISOR ON HOME SHARING; 26/03/2018 – ‘Expedia Group Reflects Global Focus, Strength of Multi-Brand Travel Portfolio’; 14/03/2018 – European Vacation Rental Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are 9flats, Airbnb, Expedia & FlipKey – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds PayPal, Exits Expedia; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY REVENUE $2,311 MLN VS $2,008 MLN LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 12/04/2018 – Expedia Group to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results on April 26, 2018

Among 11 analysts covering Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Platform Specialty Products Corporation had 29 analyst reports since August 17, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, July 23. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, October 15 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 16 by Barclays Capital. Goldman Sachs initiated Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH) on Monday, February 6 with “Buy” rating. The rating was initiated by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 9 with “Buy”. The company was reinitiated on Monday, May 2 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 22 by Roth Capital. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 13. The stock has “Buy” rating by TH Capital on Monday, August 22. The rating was maintained by Roth Capital on Thursday, November 2 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 31 investors sold PAH shares while 62 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 247.08 million shares or 0.26% less from 247.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Mercantile Trust invested in 0.06% or 23,117 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0% or 27,136 shares. Frontier Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% stake. 3.11 million were accumulated by Vaughan Nelson Mgmt Lp. Symons Cap Management invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH). Millennium Management invested in 343,160 shares. Schwab Charles Investment Mgmt Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH). Northern Trust invested in 0% or 1.23 million shares. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH). Indexiq Advsrs Llc owns 0.02% invested in Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH) for 52,866 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd invested in 0% or 15,425 shares. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) holds 600 shares. Franklin Resource Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH). The California-based Golden Gate Private Equity has invested 0.63% in Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH). Locust Wood Cap Advisers Ltd Co invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH).

More notable recent Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Platform Specialty Products Corporation Announces Date for Release of 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on October 22, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Platform Specialty Products: Do You Dare? – Seeking Alpha” published on October 12, 2016, Seekingalpha.com published: “Insider Weekends: Director Of Mohawk Industries Continues Buying – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2018. More interesting news about Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bloomberg: Indian firm in exclusive talks with Platform Specialty for Arysta – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Platform Specialty Products: 40% To 50% Upside On Spin-Off – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 15, 2018.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $10.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 72,779 shares to 5.90 million shares, valued at $113.88M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 9,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,232 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Since August 13, 2018, it had 15 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $18.52 million activity. $211,400 worth of stock was bought by Capps John Edward on Wednesday, November 14. FRANKLIN MARTIN E had bought 260,000 shares worth $3.12M. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $75,360 was bought by Benson Scot.

Bbt Capital Management Llc, which manages about $272.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 113,236 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,000 shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2018 – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 14, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 13, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Expedia Group (EXPE) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Surge Y/Y – Nasdaq” on October 26, 2018. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Expedia (EXPE) Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EXPE or MONOY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 23 investors sold EXPE shares while 155 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 113.56 million shares or 0.34% more from 113.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Coatue Lc has invested 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.05% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Brown Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 11,748 shares. Verition Fund Management Lc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 11,600 shares stake. Kbc Gru Nv has 17,773 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rampart Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.08% or 4,055 shares. 2,263 are owned by Visionary Asset Mngmt. 7,500 were reported by Ally Incorporated. Da Davidson & Com reported 0.21% stake. Lpl has invested 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Raymond James Ser Advisors, Florida-based fund reported 7,407 shares. Moreover, Elk Creek Prtn Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 2,657 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 1,559 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Inc owns 12 shares.

Among 45 analysts covering Expedia Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE), 31 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Expedia Inc. had 148 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 17, the company rating was maintained by Moffett Nathanson. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, July 28. The stock of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 13 by RBC Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) rating on Tuesday, October 23. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $146 target. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17500 target in Wednesday, July 19 report. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 4 report. Oppenheimer upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Thursday, November 5 report. JP Morgan maintained Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) on Monday, October 30 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 13 by Benchmark. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) rating on Friday, February 9. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $112.0 target.