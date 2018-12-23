Plexus Corp. (PLXS) EPS Estimated At $0.90; Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Shorts Down By 1.97%

Analysts expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to report $0.90 EPS on January, 16.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter’s $0.75 EPS. PLXS’s profit would be $28.10M giving it 13.89 P/E if the $0.90 EPS is correct. After having $0.96 EPS previously, Plexus Corp.’s analysts see -6.25% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $50. About 617,028 shares traded or 216.83% up from the average. Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) has declined 8.20% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.20% the S&P500. Some Historical PLXS News: 14/03/2018 – Karen Rapp Joins Plexus’ Bd of Directors; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Forearm vs Brachial Plexus Blockade for Routine Hand and Wrist Surgery; 30/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Injection Optimization of Infraclavicular and Axillary Brachial Plexus Block; 14/03/2018 – Karen Rapp Joins Plexus’ Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Cody Regional Health Selects Plexus Technology Group’s Integrated Anesthesia EMR Solution; 21/04/2018 – DJ Plexus Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLXS); 16/05/2018 – Plexus Technology Group and Synopsis Healthcare Partner Together to Offer a Fully Integrated Anesthesia Perioperative Solution; 25/04/2018 – Plexus 2Q Net $12.3M; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 25/04/2018 – Plexus 2Q Adj EPS 74c

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) had a decrease of 1.97% in short interest. ATRA’s SI was 6.43 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 1.97% from 6.56M shares previously. With 606,800 avg volume, 11 days are for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s short sellers to cover ATRA’s short positions. The SI to Atara Biotherapeutics Inc’s float is 22.27%. The stock decreased 7.82% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $30.9. About 1.13M shares traded or 96.00% up from the average. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has risen 213.65% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 213.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Commercial Leadership Team with the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Aut; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss $41.4M; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.05; 26/03/2018 – Atara Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Atara Biotherapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRA); 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated Post-Transplant Lymphomas at 23rd Congress of European Hematology Association; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS EXPANDS T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 08/05/2018 – ATARA CASH/INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31 TOTALED $407.3M; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.9% Position in Atara Bio

More notable recent Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Plexus Sets Fiscal First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date – GlobeNewswire” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Synthetic Biologics, Plexus, TG Therapeutics, Hortonworks, NorthWestern, and Archer Daniels Midland â€” New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Oversold Conditions For Plexus (PLXS) – Nasdaq” on October 01, 2018. More interesting news about Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Plexus Corp. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Plexus Corp. 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 26, 2018.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.56 billion. It offers product conceptualization solutions; and product design and value-engineering solutions, including program management, feasibility studies, specification development for product features and functionality, circuit design, field programmable gate array design, printed circuit board layout, embedded software design, mechanical design, test specifications development and product verification testing, and automated production solutions and complex automation design. It has a 131.58 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercialization solutions, such as prototyping, new product introduction, design for supply chain, test development, and transition management; manufacturing solutions; and fulfillment and logistics solutions.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $7.21 million activity. 17,050 shares were sold by Kelsey Todd P., worth $1.01M on Monday, October 29. Shares for $630,688 were sold by FOATE DEAN A. BOER RALF R sold $151,250 worth of stock. On Monday, August 27 Ninivaggi Angelo Michael Jr sold $386,178 worth of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) or 6,250 shares. $276,018 worth of stock was sold by Jermain Patrick John on Monday, August 27. 12,464 shares were sold by Frisch Steven J., worth $762,452.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 13 investors sold Plexus Corp. shares while 70 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 30.26 million shares or 23.92% less from 39.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gam Ag holds 13,139 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, California Employees Retirement has 0.01% invested in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) for 97,184 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 46,760 shares. American Int Group Inc Inc reported 25,135 shares stake. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 60,614 shares. Huntington Financial Bank accumulated 1 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Ltd holds 0.01% or 316,878 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein L P has 46,252 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Phocas Fincl Corp reported 0.44% in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 0.02% stake. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 42,069 shares. Dean Mngmt, a Kansas-based fund reported 41,948 shares. 3,472 are held by Riverhead Management Ltd Liability. Parametric Portfolio Associates holds 0.01% or 112,760 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 14,441 shares.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.41 billion. The Company’s clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.82, from 1.89 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 43.89 million shares or 1.39% less from 44.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Polar Capital Llp invested in 0.04% or 100,000 shares. Barclays Public Limited stated it has 16,293 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0.01% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Citigroup has 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Oppenheimer & reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Riverhead Cap Llc has 2,073 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 37,243 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc holds 0% or 410,379 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 451,532 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 100 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 33,330 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac invested in 0.55% or 72,188 shares. Td Asset, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 45,489 shares. Driehaus Mngmt Ltd invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA).