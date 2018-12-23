Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc sold 33,594 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.12M shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $468.44 million, down from 3.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $124.26. About 25.45M shares traded or 137.47% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/04/2018 – H-1B Visa Application Cap Hit Within First Week (Video); 09/05/2018 – VISA AND PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF DIGITAL AND MOBILE PAYMENTS IN CANADA; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’; 21/03/2018 – TTServices Awarded Contract to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 21 Countries Across the Americas; 25/04/2018 – Visa Increased Fiscal 2018 Outlook Based on Strong Performance in First Half; 19/03/2018 – BLS International Wins ‘India’s Best Visa Outsourcing Services Company’ Award; 25/04/2018 – Visa’s Profit Rises Sixfold as Card Spending Growth Continues; 15/05/2018 – Visa Cashless Challenge: International Travel Edition Search to Send One Lucky Traveler on a Cash-Free Adventure; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) by 23.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 14,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 76,152 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.48 million, up from 61,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Granite Construction Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $39.3. About 1.25M shares traded or 144.39% up from the average. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 33.41% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE BUYS LIQUIFORCE; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M; 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED; 15/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Announces Date Of Special Meeting For Stockholders To Approve Merger With Granite Construction; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Laurel Krzeminski to Retire as CFO in 2nd Half of 2018; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO 2018 EPS; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO GRANITE’S 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Granite One of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for the Third Year in a Row

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.91, from 2.04 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 38 investors sold GVA shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 42.61 million shares or 3.05% more from 41.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Deutsche National Bank Ag accumulated 251,712 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Next Century Growth Ltd Llc accumulated 1.09% or 204,843 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 694 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,512 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.02% stake. 6,813 were accumulated by Pnc Svcs Group. Parkside Finance Financial Bank & holds 0.01% or 463 shares in its portfolio. 177,119 are held by Renaissance Tech Lc. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 8,796 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 25 shares. Tributary Capital Mngmt Llc reported 237,230 shares. First Savings Bank Of Omaha reported 72,314 shares stake.

Since November 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $174,581 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold V shares while 655 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 0.85% less from 1.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Michigan-based Dillon Associates Inc has invested 5.93% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Beach Point Cap Mgmt Lp accumulated 148,730 shares or 4.94% of the stock. Bridgeway owns 167,550 shares. Welch Group Lc reported 5,317 shares. Bush Odonnell Advsrs Inc stated it has 26,939 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability holds 83,005 shares or 1.31% of its portfolio. Ww Investors reported 24.88M shares. Community Trust Invest Company owns 3.94% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 228,559 shares. Granite Partners Ltd Liability Corp has 137,893 shares. Moreover, Freestone Hldgs Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 12,377 shares. Moreover, Ubs Oconnor Ltd has 0% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Wills Fin Grp Incorporated has invested 2.2% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Sta Wealth Management owns 2,972 shares. Proffitt Goodson Inc has 20 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dakota Wealth accumulated 37,772 shares.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $16.70 million activity. HOFFMEISTER JAMES H also sold $325,541 worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Monday, December 3.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 14.81% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.08 per share. V’s profit will be $2.73B for 25.05 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.48% EPS growth.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $105.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 21,159 shares to 163,507 shares, valued at $10.62M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 21,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.93 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S (VONG).

