Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 16.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 12,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 87,629 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.15 million, up from 75,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $66.21. About 21.31M shares traded or 226.97% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 13.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 2,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,295 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.83M, up from 18,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $111.49. About 7.40M shares traded or 160.40% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 13.36% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank Becomes Official Bank of Nascar With Five-Year Agreement; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers PNC Bank N.A. Ranking; Outlook Revised To Stable; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well; 23/03/2018 – Daily Home: PNC Bank, NASCAR announce 5-year agreement; 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience; 17/04/2018 – InvestConsultant: PNC Bank snaps up BNY Mellon’s wealth chief; 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06 million and $413.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 8,522 shares to 42,099 shares, valued at $4.65M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 12,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,657 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 36 investors sold PNC shares while 347 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 357.64 million shares or 1.69% less from 363.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cwm Lc holds 0.01% or 1,502 shares. Tiemann Inv Lc reported 0.18% stake. Public Sector Pension Board invested in 0.44% or 456,826 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc reported 113,499 shares. Quantbot Lp reported 0.24% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 4,145 were accumulated by Lakeview Prns Ltd Liability Com. Riggs Asset Managment Company has invested 0.06% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 214,223 were accumulated by Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.43% or 546,100 shares. Psagot Investment House invested in 0.12% or 19,700 shares. Capital Investors has invested 0.15% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 270,974 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Snow Capital Lp holds 0.01% or 1,700 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Edgestream LP has 0.3% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lc has invested 2.19% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Since July 17, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 4 sales for $8.20 million activity. Lyons Michael P. sold 14,000 shares worth $1.97 million. 5,247 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) shares with value of $741,844 were sold by HANNON MICHAEL J. Another trade for 700 shares valued at $99,505 was bought by Pfinsgraff Martin. Van Wyk Steven C. had sold 15,000 shares worth $2.12 million on Tuesday, July 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 60 investors sold PM shares while 516 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 0.45% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Grimes And owns 6,630 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Beacon Fincl Group invested in 4,572 shares. Montecito Bankshares Tru invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Mechanics Financial Bank Tru Department has invested 1.05% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Services Automobile Association reported 1.42 million shares stake. Btr Mgmt owns 3,826 shares. Willis Invest Counsel stated it has 164,000 shares. Sabal Tru has 2,594 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Colonial Tru Advisors holds 7,159 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 9,504 were accumulated by Front Barnett Assocs Ltd Liability Com. Whittier Trust Of Nevada reported 65,304 shares stake. Davenport And Company Lc accumulated 773,110 shares. Nadler Finance reported 3,277 shares. Tradition Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 9,081 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company holds 89,760 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $5.17 million activity.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $186.05M and $232.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6,135 shares to 55,792 shares, valued at $11.56 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,694 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).