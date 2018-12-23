Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 52938.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc bought 187,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 187,756 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $28.18 million, up from 354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $124.26. About 25.45 million shares traded or 137.47% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 27/04/2018 – Small Business: SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 17/04/2018 – CHINA TO GRANT VISA FREE ENTRY TO HAINAN FOR 59 COUNTRIES; 09/04/2018 – VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES; 16/04/2018 – Visa Inc expected to post earnings of $1.02 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA; 24/05/2018 – VISA INVESTS FOR LATAM, CARIBBEAN MOBILE PAYMENTS/TOKENIZATION; 30/03/2018 – VISA REPORTS RESIGNATION OF GARY A. HOFFMAN FROM BOARD

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 3.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc bought 18,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 566,654 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.80M, up from 548,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $44.84. About 52.77 million shares traded or 77.44% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/03/2018 – Intel Considers Acquisition Alternatives Including Possible Bid For; 13/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Keynotes from Comcast, Google, Intel, Samsung, and T-Mobile; 13/03/2018 – The Dow Jones industrial average rose more than 150 points with Intel leading the gains; 09/04/2018 – Velostrata Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Migration; 12/03/2018 – House Intel Republicans find ‘no evidence’ of Trump-Russia collusion; 26/04/2018 – Intel raises full-year forecasts on demand for data center chips; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 09/03/2018 – Intel casts doubt on report of interest in Broadcom; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Intel Wants Its New Drones to Find Jobs Outside the Spotlight

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc, which manages about $460.14 million and $651.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19,805 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $119.56 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel Corporation (INTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 06, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 05, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – VLUE, GM, INTC, BAC – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018, Fool.com published: “What Apple’s iPhone Production Cuts Mean for Intel – Motley Fool” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Intel unveils how it wants to get its mojo back – Portland Business Journal” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Reasons Qualcomm’s Data Center Business Failed – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $313,856 activity. 12 shares were sold by McBride Kevin Thomas, worth $557 on Monday, August 20. SWAN ROBERT HOLMES bought 5,263 shares worth $245,993. Shares for $66,324 were sold by Shenoy Navin.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $16.70 million activity. HOFFMEISTER JAMES H sold $325,541 worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Monday, December 3.

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68M and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7,076 shares to 189,936 shares, valued at $20.38 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptiv Plc by 254,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 484 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).

