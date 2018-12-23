Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) stake by 32.21% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 409,895 shares as Devon Energy Corp New (DVN)’s stock declined 35.15%. The Poplar Forest Capital Llc holds 862,638 shares with $34.45M value, down from 1.27M last quarter. Devon Energy Corp New now has $10.26B valuation. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $21.91. About 16.28 million shares traded or 104.74% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 29.29% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 26/03/2018 – Devon Energy eyes more asset sales to simplify portfolio; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS PRICING OF TENDER OFFERS; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Improving Capital Efficiency Via STACK and Delaware Basin Focus; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP CONFIRMS STAFF REDUCTIONS, SAYS COMPANY MUST ‘TRANSFORM THE WAY IT OPERATES’; 13/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Lions Agree To Deal With LB Devon Kennard; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Rev $3.81B; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Adj EPS 20c; 01/05/2018 – DEVON 1Q CORE EPS 20C, EST. 19C; 10/04/2018 – Devon Slashes 300 Jobs After Lifting Dividends, Share Buybacks; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY TO LAY OFF 300 EMPLOYEES: THE OKLAHOMAN

S&T Bank increased Foot Locker Inc (FL) stake by 7.65% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. S&T Bank acquired 7,180 shares as Foot Locker Inc (FL)’s stock rose 6.97%. The S&T Bank holds 101,054 shares with $5.15 million value, up from 93,874 last quarter. Foot Locker Inc now has $5.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $48.76. About 6.51 million shares traded or 119.35% up from the average. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has risen 21.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.49% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER CFO LAUREN PETERS SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 (FL); 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Merchandise Inventories Were $1.21B at May 5; 25/05/2018 – Cramer: Foot Locker’s stellar earnings show the ‘mall is still not dead’ yet; 20/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Investors (FL); 26/05/2018 – News 19 WLTX: #BREAKING: FL declares state of emergency for Subtropical Storm Alberto; 03/04/2018 – Foot Locker Announces 2018 Performance Goals for Executive; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Cash Totaled $1.03B at May 5

S&T Bank decreased Adtalem Global Education Inc stake by 166,804 shares to 10,741 valued at $518,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) stake by 22,600 shares and now owns 90,685 shares. Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN) was reduced too.

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $885,670 activity. The insider Maurer John A sold $265,000. $355,670 worth of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) was sold by MCKENNA MATTHEW M on Monday, November 19.

More notable recent Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Misunderstood Market Dynamics Make Foot Locker Compelling – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Foot Locker: Momentum Into 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Nike Leads Dow After Rock-Solid Q2 Report: A Sell-Side Roundup – Benzinga” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is DSW an Undervalued Dividend Stock With a 4% Yield? – The Motley Fool” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Nike shares rise as strong quarterly results allay China demand concerns – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 50 investors sold FL shares while 128 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 104.14 million shares or 0.81% less from 104.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Edgestream Partners Limited Partnership holds 0.16% or 18,047 shares. First Mercantile Tru accumulated 0.02% or 1,640 shares. Kennedy Cap Mgmt reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). First Allied Advisory Ser holds 0.02% or 5,602 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.02% or 494,612 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated owns 1,758 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 377,252 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon reported 0.07% stake. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 0.25% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 11,623 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0.02% or 349,480 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd Co owns 68,822 shares. Synovus Finance Corporation reported 3,565 shares. 5,013 are owned by Advisor Partners Ltd Company. Systematic Limited Partnership reported 199,992 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Foot Locker had 13 analyst reports since August 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, November 21 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, August 27 with “Outperform”. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, August 28 report. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo on Monday, September 10 to “Outperform”. Wells Fargo maintained Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) rating on Monday, August 27. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $50 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, August 27. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 21 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, November 21 with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, November 21. The rating was maintained by Pivotal Research on Wednesday, November 21 with “Buy”.

Among 13 analysts covering Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Devon Energy had 17 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) on Tuesday, November 20 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, August 6. The firm has “In-Line” rating given on Monday, December 10 by Evercore. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, September 26 report. The firm has “Positive” rating by Susquehanna given on Wednesday, August 1. JP Morgan downgraded Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) on Friday, December 7 to “Neutral” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of DVN in report on Monday, July 16 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, August 15 the stock rating was upgraded by Johnson Rice to “Buy”. The stock of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was reinitiated by PiperJaffray with “Overweight” on Friday, September 28.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) stake by 37,731 shares to 660,719 valued at $60.93 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) stake by 169,303 shares and now owns 1.42M shares. Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.10, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold DVN shares while 256 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 360.10 million shares or 9.61% less from 398.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 72,422 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cibc World Markets Corporation holds 0.03% or 94,933 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 1.01M shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Liability invested in 18,124 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ally Fincl Incorporated reported 0.36% stake. Dubuque National Bank & Company holds 0% or 220 shares in its portfolio. Pacific Heights Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 150,000 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Fiduciary stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Lord Abbett & Communication Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 1.59M shares. Salem Cap Mngmt reported 2.42% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% or 113,580 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). First Citizens Savings Bank & Tru invested in 0.1% or 23,389 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md reported 880,876 shares stake. Smith Asset Mgmt Group Inc Limited Partnership owns 240,830 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.38 per share. DVN’s profit will be $196.64M for 13.04 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Devon Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.