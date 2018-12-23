James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in Carpenter Technology (CRS) by 195.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 35,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,200 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.14M, up from 18,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Carpenter Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $34.72. About 870,292 shares traded or 154.16% up from the average. Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) has declined 22.71% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CRS News: 07/03/2018 Motor racing-Patrick to drive for Ed Carpenter at Indy 500; 26/04/2018 – Carpenter Tech 3Q Net $30.2M; 28/03/2018 – Anthony Scaramucci, Dick Vitale, Josh Brown and Megan Carpenter Announced as Keynote Speakers at the 2018 Fearless Investing Summit; 26/03/2018 – Carpenter Technology to Invest $100 Million in Soft Magnetic Capabilities and New Equipment in Reading, PA Facility; 03/04/2018 – Stryker: Lonny Carpenter, Group President, Global Quality and Business Ops, to Retire in March 2019; 03/05/2018 – Carpenter Technology to Participate in the Credit Suisse Additive Manufacturing Symposium; 18/04/2018 – Maine Senate: Senate overrides LePage veto of Carpenter bill to protect Maine children from unsolicited explicit images; 17/05/2018 – CINNOBER FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY AB CINN.ST -UNIT SIMPLITIUM SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH GUY CARPENTER & COMPANY, LLC; 26/03/2018 – CARPENTER TAN HOLDINGS LTD – RECOMMEND A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$30.72 CENTS PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – REG-Stryker announces organizational changes: Lonny J. Carpenter to retire

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Ppg (PPG) by 18.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,349 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.68M, down from 18,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Ppg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $96.32. About 2.35M shares traded or 11.87% up from the average. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has declined 10.89% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 14/05/2018 – FITCH: PPG’S FILING DELAY MANAGEABLE IN CONTEXT OF ‘A-‘ IDR; 14/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP: PPG Industries, Inc. is the Subject of a Legal Investigation; 29/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. – PPG; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET SALES OF APPROXIMATELY $3.8 BLN, UP NEARLY 9 PERCENT VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 22/05/2018 – PPG GETS NYSE NOTICE ON DELAYED FORM 10-Q FILING; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q EPS $1.40; 30/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG); 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – DURING QTR, EXPERIENCED FURTHER RAW MATERIAL INFLATION & HIGHER LOGISTICS COSTS ACROSS ALL OF CO’S BUSINESSES; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – FORMER VICE PRESIDENT AND CONTROLLER’S EMPLOYMENT WITH COMPANY WAS TERMINATED AS OF MAY 10, 2018

Among 26 analysts covering PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. PPG Industries had 96 analyst reports since September 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Seaport Global upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 26 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, July 24 by SunTrust. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, October 9. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, January 2. On Monday, September 11 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Monday, May 29 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 5 by Argus Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Sunday, September 6. Robert W. Baird maintained PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) on Thursday, December 21 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 46 investors sold PPG shares while 258 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 182.20 million shares or 0.66% more from 181.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nomura Hldg invested 0% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Brookstone Cap Management invested in 5,802 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Penobscot Investment stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Barnett And Inc invested in 0.02% or 444 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd holds 0.01% or 2,227 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) invested in 0.25% or 6,168 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank has 0% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Fund Evaluation Gp Lc reported 12,167 shares stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 3,054 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cap Intl Invsts invested in 1.80 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Pension Service stated it has 0.12% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Cwm accumulated 0% or 1,672 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company holds 0.12% or 124,257 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Research holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 29,736 shares. Johnson Gru Incorporated Inc holds 0.01% or 602 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: “M&A wrap: LVMH, Louis Vuitton, L Catterton, 21 Club, Conmed, PPG – Mergers & Acquisitions” on December 14, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PPG Completes Acquisition of Automotive Refinish Products Manufacturer SEM Products, Inc. – Business Wire” published on December 03, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “PPG to Invest $1.7 Million in Kunshan, China, Coatings Manufacturing Facility – Business Wire” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PPG Appoints Kumar Nandan as Vice President, Tax – Business Wire” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Harris Williams Advises Whitford Worldwide on Its Pending Sale to PPG – Business Wire” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IWN) by 2,394 shares to 173,268 shares, valued at $23.04 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) by 7,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Aviva Plc (NYSE:AV).

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 7.56% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PPG’s profit will be $263.88M for 21.89 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.14% negative EPS growth.

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64B and $2.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 127,900 shares to 92,651 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 21,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,931 shares, and cut its stake in Mks Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Among 7 analysts covering Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Carpenter Technology had 18 analyst reports since October 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 27 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 11 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Thursday, November 16, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Longbow downgraded the shares of CRS in report on Monday, June 25 to “Neutral” rating. Seaport Global upgraded Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) rating on Thursday, March 16. Seaport Global has “Buy” rating and $45 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, April 28 by Cowen & Co. As per Monday, October 19, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. Rosenblatt maintained it with “Buy” rating and $42 target in Friday, February 5 report. Seaport Global maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, January 22 report. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of CRS in report on Thursday, October 19 with “Hold” rating.