Preferred Bank (PFBC) to pay $0.30 on Jan 22, 2019; Blucora (BCOR) Shorts Increased By 36.73%

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) is expected to pay $0.30 on Jan 22, 2019. (NASDAQ:PFBC) shareholders before Jan 7, 2019 will receive the $0.30 dividend. Preferred Bank’s current price of $41.09 translates into 0.73% yield. Preferred Bank’s dividend has Jan 8, 2019 as record date. Dec 6, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $41.09. About 421,312 shares traded or 395.46% up from the average. Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) has declined 28.39% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFBC News: 04/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Preferred Bank; 29/03/2018 Preferred Bank Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Preferred Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFBC); 30/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Reports Borrower Default

Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) had an increase of 36.73% in short interest. BCOR’s SI was 1.29M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 36.73% from 940,000 shares previously. With 369,900 avg volume, 4 days are for Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR)’s short sellers to cover BCOR’s short positions. The SI to Blucora Inc’s float is 2.99%. The stock decreased 4.54% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $24.58. About 1.53 million shares traded or 298.36% up from the average. Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) has risen 46.77% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOR News: 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees FY EPS 79c-EPS 92c; 09/05/2018 – Blucora 1Q Rev $206M; 12/04/2018 – TaxAct Helps KeyBank Customers Strengthen Financial Wellness; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC QTRLY ADJ EPS $1.20; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC QTRLY REVENUE $206.0 MLN VS $182.4 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees FY Adj EPS $1.76-Adj EPS $1.93; 28/03/2018 – Blucora at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES BLUCORA, INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees 2Q Rev $151.8M-$155.6M; 15/03/2018 TaxAct Partners with Everlance, Giving Tax Pros Innovative Tools to Help Self-Employed & Contractors Save on Taxes

More notable recent Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “TaxAct Professional Enhances Solutions for Tax Preparers – GuruFocus.com” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Aptiv (APTV) Opens Self-Driving Technical Center in Las Vegas – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Evan Guido & Aksala Wealth Advisors Join HD Vest Network – PRNewswire” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Blucora Enters Oversold Territory (BCOR) – Nasdaq” published on October 31, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Agios Announces Updated Data from Phase 1 Study of Ivosidenib or Enasidenib in Combination with Standard Induction and Consolidation Chemotherapy in Newly Diagnosed AML Patients With an IDH Mutation – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.18 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. It has a 16.49 P/E ratio. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

More notable recent Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Preferred Bank declares $0.30 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Preferred Bank Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend – Nasdaq” published on December 06, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Validea Martin Zweig Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 12/18/2018 – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Preferred Bank Not Getting The Preference It Deserves – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Preferred Bank Reports Quarterly Earnings Nasdaq:PFBC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 17, 2018.

Among 2 analysts covering Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Preferred Bank had 2 analyst reports since July 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, October 19 by Raymond James. The stock of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, July 20.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking services and products to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $629.71 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts and non-retail certificates of deposit. It has a 10.41 P/E ratio. It also provides real estate mini-perm loans that are secured by retail, industrial, office, special purpose, residential, and residential multi-family properties; real estate construction loans; commercial loan products comprising lines of credit for working capital and term loans for capital expenditures; and trade finance products, such as commercial and standby letters of credit, acceptance financing, documentary collections, foreign draft collections, international wires, and foreign exchange for importers and exporters.

